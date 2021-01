Timings based on what I could reconcile back to the original sighting, otherwise I've based off the date/time posted on RFF.

We can't guarantee that Newell is the first leg. Given we've seen 12 teams in Winton (+ one other team sighted later on) it's got at least 13 teams racing here. We've definitely never saw Alex/Jack at all, there's possibly other teams who we likely never saw. Regardless, we missed the start - this is only the first point we picked the race up from.

The race follows a relatively logical structure from QLD through to NT and SA, one leg every two days. There's a slightly long gap between Green/Fitzroy Islands and Darwin, we may have missed a leg in there.

Once we finish in Port Lincoln it gets really weird, we have some sightings in Hobart (Nov 2) and New Norfolk (Nov 4) in Tasmania and then rumors of Broome (Nov 5) and Esperance (Nov 6) in WA. These locations are on opposite sides of the country and seem unlikely to happen right on top of each other, so some of this info needs to be delayed. I would have leaned towards WA coming first, as the Tasmania info seems solidly reported. But Xorux's Adelaide to Brisbane info on Oct 29 has me stumped as to where the WA legs would slot in

NSW is relatively straight forward, but the Broken Hill seems oddly slotted in on the Nov 11 before Canberra on Nov 14. I don't know if this info was delayed and if there's anything else before Canberra.

I've completely ruled out the Gold Coast in the last few legs, it was impossible to travel to QLD from NSW without undergoing a 14 day quarantine period at the time. Not saying it didn't happen earlier on in the race though.

Date

Sightings

Leg #

06 October 2020

Newell, QLD

Leg 1

07 October 2020

08 October 2020

Longreach Airport

09 October 2020

Winton, QLD

Leg 2

10 October 2020

11 October 2020

Townsville, QLD

Leg 3

12 October 2020

Palm Island, QLD

Leg 3

13 October 2020

14 October 2020

Magnetic Island, QLD

Leg 4

15 October 2020

16 October 2020

Green Island / Fitzroy Island, QLD

Leg 5

17 October 2020

18 October 2020

Room for potential leg

Leg 6?

19 October 2020

Arrival into Darwin (Supah)

20 October 2020

Darwin, NT

Leg 7?

21 October 2020

Depart for Alice Springs (Aussie)

22 October 2020

Alice Springs, NT

Leg 8?

23 October 2020

24 October 2020

Adelaide, SA

Leg 9?

25 October 2020

26 October 2020

Port Lincoln, SA

Leg 10?

27 October 2020

28 October 2020

Room for potential leg

Leg 11?

29 October 2020

Adelaide to Brisbane noon flight (Xorux)

30 October 2020

No idea where they are - assumed leg

Leg 12?

31 October 2020

01 November 2020

02 November 2020

Hobart, TAS

Leg 13?

03 November 2020

04 November 2020

New Norfolk, TAS

Leg 14?

05 November 2020

Esperance, WA (Spec)

Leg 15?

06 November 2020

Broome, WA(Spec)

Leg 16?

07 November 2020

08 November 2020

Hunter Valley, NSW

Leg 17?

09 November 2020

Gulgong, NSW

Leg 18?

10 November 2020

11 November 2020

Broken Hill, NSW

Leg 19?

12 November 2020

13 November 2020

14 November 2020

Canberra, ACT

Leg 20? Finale



Well straight up this is the strangest race I've ever seen filmed, even HaMerotz isn't this bad.This is confusing AF and I'm completely open to discussion on it, I need some help figuring out any sightings that logically fit in which I may have missed. I have 20 legs at the moment, some of which i tentatively filled in with a few probable gaps. I'll make some further updates to the main few posts later once I get some feedback from you all to save myself a lot of rework (yes I know I need to still get to the team IDsFew key points and assumptions that I've made in the table below: