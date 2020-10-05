« previous next »
TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary

TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
October 05, 2020, 07:25:05 AM
THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA 5 TIMELINE

© 2020 RealityFanForum All rights reserved
Please note that information in this Timeline remains the property of RFF.
Any requests for Media use should be addressed to contactrff@bellsouth.net

Leg 1: Newell, Queensland

FILM DATES:06 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

START LINE:     Unknown

ROUTE INFO:     Travel to Newell, Queensland

PIT STOP:Unknown

:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:12 teams sighted racing in Leg 2, Holly & Dolar(?) marked as Salvage team


Leg 2: Winton, Queensland

FILM DATES:09 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Longreach, Queensland

ROUTE INFO:     Travel to Winton, Queensland

ROUTE INFO:     North Gregory Hotel
TASK:Involves moving a portable dunny and collecting water in a specimen collector hat

ROUTE INFO:     Winton Musical Fence

PIT STOP:Unknown

:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:  


Leg 3: Townsville & Palm Island, Queensland

FILM DATES:11 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Townsville, Queensland

ROUTE INFO:     Castle Hill

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Palm Island, Queensland

PIT STOP:Unknown

:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:  


Leg 4: Magnetic Island, Queensland

FILM DATES:14 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

ROUTE INFO:     Travel via boat to Magnetic Island, Queensland

ROUTE INFO:     Picnic Bay
TASK:Involves fire eating

PIT STOP:Picnic Bay Jetty

:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:      


Leg 5: Green & Fitzroy Islands, Queensland

FILM DATES:16 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

ROUTE INFO:     Travel to Fitzroy Island, Queensland

ROUTE INFO:     Travel to Green Island, Queensland
TASK:Involves a water challenge

PIT STOP:Unknown

:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:


Leg 6: Darwin, Northern Territory

FILM DATES:20 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Darwin, Northern Territory

PIT STOP:Unknown

:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:


Leg 7: Alice Springs, Northern Territory

FILM DATES:21 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Alice Springs, Northern Territory

FLIGHTS: DRW → ASP
(QF865 DRW-ASP 1219-1418)

PIT STOP:Unknown

:yes:  SAFE:Unknown

?  AT RISK:


Leg 8?: Port Lincoln, South Australia

FILM DATES:26 October 2020
AIR DATE:TBA

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Port Lincoln, South Australia

ROUTE INFO:     Unknown
TASK:Involves tuna tossing

PIT STOP:Unknown

:yes:  SAFE:Unknown

?  AT RISK:
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
October 05, 2020, 07:25:31 AM
                                THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA 5 CONTESTANTS

Team #1: F/F Brunettes




Team #2: M/M Cowboys




Team #3: M/F in Purple




Team #4: M/F in Red




Team #5: M/F in Brown




Team #6: M/F in Black (Jonelle(?) & Sam)




Team #7: M/F




Team #8: F/F in Grey ((?) & Shannon)




Team #9: F/F in Blue (Malaam(?) & Tina)




Team #10: M/F in Red (Sefa(?) & Jessica)




Team #11: M/F in Blue (Skye-Blue & Jake)




Team #12: M/F in Blue (Holly & Dolor(?)



Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
October 05, 2020, 07:25:58 AM
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
October 05, 2020, 07:26:37 AM
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
October 05, 2020, 07:27:02 AM
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #5 on: October 05, 2020, 07:27:20 AM »
 :woohoo:  teams, locations, we'll put it all in here

Peach you can lock this now thanks
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
October 11, 2020, 08:38:52 AM
 :2hearts: :ghug: :2hearts:
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:15 PM »
Can we please get an update on this?
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:21:43 PM »
Guys. This was a horrendously confusing and difficult race to follow.

Instead of bugging oval who will of course do his best when he can...

WHY don't YOU ALL search the boards and the links and make an outline with references to the spoilers?

That would be very helpful and oval can then fill in the gaps with other info we may have picked up.

Thanks!!
Re: TAR Aus 5 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:34:36 PM »
Thanks peach, but to be fair I've been incredibly lazy too  :funny:

I need to re-review some of the early info we got, cause given it's now 15 teams I'm not sure how far behind the start we started getting sightings. The timing between legs this season has been incredibly off too, so will try to make it fit best on what makes sense to me and then we can probably discuss, cause there's a fair amount of wiggle room to have speculation.

I'll get around to updating this sometime over the weekend! Apologies for the delay  :2hearts:
