« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*  (Read 7083 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline KT6DM

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #50 on: November 08, 2020, 01:41:27 AM »
Apologies if a repeat.  Found via a saved search I use on the Pressreader App, which contains newspapers from the world over as well as magazines. 

AMAZING RACE CREWS CREATE BUZZ IN VALLEY
   Mercury (Hobart), 6 Nov 2020
By JAMES KITTO

FILMING of a popular reality TV show in New Norfolk has been praised for putting the country town under the national spotlight.

Film crews for Channel 10s The Amazing Race Australia were reportedly spotted para ding New Norfolk street son Wednesday night, videoing teams undertaking aspects of the reality adventure show.
Video captured by Hobart resident Ben Wells shows teams departing the Bush Inn on Montagu St.

Derwent Valley Mayor Ben Shaw said several national productions had been linked with the municipality in recent yearscreating welcome tourism exposure.

Its fantastic for the Derwent Valley to be put on the national stage and it once again highlights the beautiful area to there st of the country , Cr Shaws aid.

We ve had lots of filming of TV shows recently including Rosehaven, The Kettering Incident and The Gloaming as well.

For a reality TV show to be out here on this occasion is really exciting.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51709
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #51 on: November 08, 2020, 08:02:31 AM »
Thx!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3050
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #52 on: November 09, 2020, 02:37:32 AM »
Saw them filming over the weekend during our stay at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley

They went to Hunter Valley NSW, AU apparently
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51709
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #53 on: November 09, 2020, 08:34:58 AM »
If one of our RFF fAmily wanted to make us a MAP OF LOCATIONS that would be AMAZING!

Doesn't have to be a route although one of that would be amazing too.

This girl is LOST IN AUS!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Linda BC2

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #54 on: November 09, 2020, 05:49:11 PM »
See if this map works - I just tagged all the locations listed in the thread.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=16kPha6v5n64lO3Hhva0qCL0e7lvDqQ1t&usp=sharing
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #55 on: November 09, 2020, 06:32:57 PM »
Quote from: Linda BC2 on November 09, 2020, 05:49:11 PM
See if this map works - I just tagged all the locations listed in the thread.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=16kPha6v5n64lO3Hhva0qCL0e7lvDqQ1t&usp=sharing
It is saying that I need to request access, and that access is denied.
Logged

Offline Linda BC2

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #56 on: November 09, 2020, 09:18:21 PM »
Thanks. Ill playaround with google maps or just screen shot it
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51709
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #57 on: November 10, 2020, 04:04:28 AM »
Works perfectly for me! Thanks so much Linda!!


 :ghug:

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3050
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #58 on: November 10, 2020, 08:14:10 PM »
Exclusive First Look at the Gulgong, AU leg of the race!

Purple Team
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 751
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #59 on: November 10, 2020, 09:06:55 PM »
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3050
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on November 09, 2020, 02:37:32 AM
Saw them filming over the weekend during our stay at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley

They went to Hunter Valley NSW, AU apparently

Credit to M.L.
The Crowne Plaza was a pit stop for The Amazing Race Australia 2021. Heres a couple of sneaky pics I took of contestants that were  going to check in. Must say it was a highlight of my trip seeing all the contestants and crew .
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:49:47 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on November 09, 2020, 02:37:32 AM
Saw them filming over the weekend during our stay at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley

They went to Hunter Valley NSW, AU apparently

Credit to M.L.
The Crowne Plaza was a pit stop for The Amazing Race Australia 2021. Heres a couple of sneaky pics I took of contestants that were  going to check in. Must say it was a highlight of my trip seeing all the contestants and crew .
Is that team 1 with the pink? An FF team making end game? A MODEL FF team making end game?? Yes we love to see it  :conf: :cheer:
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3050
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:12:25 PM »
Ton of comments under Beau's most recent post pointing to Broken Hill as a location 2 days ago.

After Broken Hill, it seems like they went back to the Gold Coast

Logged

Offline beyonddbreak1

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:42:06 PM »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 