Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #50 on: November 08, 2020, 01:41:27 AM
Apologies if a repeat.  Found via a saved search I use on the Pressreader App, which contains newspapers from the world over as well as magazines. 

AMAZING RACE CREWS CREATE BUZZ IN VALLEY
   Mercury (Hobart), 6 Nov 2020
By JAMES KITTO

FILMING of a popular reality TV show in New Norfolk has been praised for putting the country town under the national spotlight.

Film crews for Channel 10s The Amazing Race Australia were reportedly spotted para ding New Norfolk street son Wednesday night, videoing teams undertaking aspects of the reality adventure show.
Video captured by Hobart resident Ben Wells shows teams departing the Bush Inn on Montagu St.

Derwent Valley Mayor Ben Shaw said several national productions had been linked with the municipality in recent yearscreating welcome tourism exposure.

Its fantastic for the Derwent Valley to be put on the national stage and it once again highlights the beautiful area to there st of the country , Cr Shaws aid.

We ve had lots of filming of TV shows recently including Rosehaven, The Kettering Incident and The Gloaming as well.

For a reality TV show to be out here on this occasion is really exciting.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #51 on: November 08, 2020, 08:02:31 AM
Thx!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:37:32 AM
Saw them filming over the weekend during our stay at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley

They went to Hunter Valley NSW, AU apparently
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:34:58 AM
If one of our RFF fAmily wanted to make us a MAP OF LOCATIONS that would be AMAZING!

Doesn't have to be a route although one of that would be amazing too.

This girl is LOST IN AUS!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 PM
See if this map works - I just tagged all the locations listed in the thread.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=16kPha6v5n64lO3Hhva0qCL0e7lvDqQ1t&usp=sharing
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:32:57 PM
Quote from: Linda BC2 on Yesterday at 05:49:11 PM
See if this map works - I just tagged all the locations listed in the thread.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=16kPha6v5n64lO3Hhva0qCL0e7lvDqQ1t&usp=sharing
It is saying that I need to request access, and that access is denied.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:18:21 PM
Thanks. Ill playaround with google maps or just screen shot it
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #57 on: Today at 04:04:28 AM
Works perfectly for me! Thanks so much Linda!!


 :ghug:

