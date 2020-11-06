Apologies if a repeat. Found via a saved search I use on the Pressreader App, which contains newspapers from the world over as well as magazines.



AMAZING RACE CREWS CREATE BUZZ IN VALLEY

 Mercury (Hobart), 6 Nov 2020

By JAMES KITTO



FILMING of a popular reality TV show in New Norfolk has been praised for putting the country town under the national spotlight.



Film crews for Channel 10s The Amazing Race Australia were reportedly spotted para ding New Norfolk street son Wednesday night, videoing teams undertaking aspects of the reality adventure show.

Video captured by Hobart resident Ben Wells shows teams departing the Bush Inn on Montagu St.



Derwent Valley Mayor Ben Shaw said several national productions had been linked with the municipality in recent yearscreating welcome tourism exposure.



Its fantastic for the Derwent Valley to be put on the national stage and it once again highlights the beautiful area to there st of the country , Cr Shaws aid.



We ve had lots of filming of TV shows recently including Rosehaven, The Kettering Incident and The Gloaming as well.



For a reality TV show to be out here on this occasion is really exciting.

