Having just binged the first six episodes, I have a quite a lot to say about this. Plus, with an impending homework assignment, this will be a nice procrastination exercise  }:>

(Also, for some perspective, I'm from the US)

I'll start with this. I like this season. I mean, I really like this season. I'm probably the only one here who thinks this way, so I'll be the go-to cheerleader and explain why. I will do a pros and cons list, since this race isn't perfect, but I feel strongly that the pros outweigh the cons.

Let's start with the pros. First of all, I am very grateful that this season even happened in the first place. Pandemic FilmingTM is one hell of a burden, and the fact that production was able to put together a coherent race and preceded to air that race on television is, given our global circumstances, a remarkable feat. I do think production deserves a standing ovation, no matter how cheesy the final product turns out.

I also appreciate that production realizes this, and has decided to invent some new game twists. I do appreciate the idea of the Sabotage and Salvage Passes, and think these are unique and clever ideas, despite how these are implemented in-game (more on that later). Similarly, I think the T-Junction will be a unique addition. I think the fact that production went out on a limb to experiment with these twists is also commendable.

As an American, another thing I like about this is the route itself. In particular, I love how they are visiting parts of Australia that are (to me) quite new and unknown. If you had asked me to design a race that stayed in Australia, it would be quite boring - Sydney to Melbourne to Adelaide to Perth to Brisbane to Sydney, and maybe sprinkle in a leg in the outback, a leg in the Great Barrier Reef, and a leg in Tasmania. The end. But this race has shown me places that I would have never known about otherwise.  Some of these places seem like off-the-beaten-path type of locations, and it's great to see them (this probably has a lot to do with the pandemic, and production aiming to avoid populated areas in general). More specifically, as someone who has lived in the desert their whole life (Arizona), I particularly enjoyed the beach and rainforest episodes! Now, if you are Australian and find this route to be boring, that is something I completely understand and can relate to. But since I'm not Australian, I probably like this route a lot more than Ten's intended audience, which is fair.

Probably my most controversial opinion yet: I quite enjoy the cast. I find each team to be really likeable and personable, despite some teams having less screen time (more on that later).

My final pro is something smaller. I really like how each episode starts with an Acknowledgment of Country. To my social justice warrior self, this feels really cute and thoughtful, and it's something small that goes a long way.

Now, let's talk about the cons. They aren't numerous, but they exist nonetheless. For one, the editing could be better. I understand that with 14 teams, it can be hard to give each team their fair share. At the same time, teams like Dwes and Katherine, Malaan and Tina and Chris and Aleisha feel completely neglected. This definitely feels like TAR32 editing, where the final 3 could easily have been guessed retrospectively given how much screen time they got. I suppose Dwes and Katherine are just the next Eswar and Aparna  >:(

I mentioned earlier that I liked the concept of the salvage and sabotage. In practice, however, the idea is deflated. I like how Jordan put it at the end of episode 5 - "their logic seems like a cop-out". I still don't understand the logic of giving the team that got last the sabotage. The sabotage is neutered to become an honorary speed bump. Furthermore, shouldn't the salvage pass be used to significantly advantage the team to which it is given? If you think so, then that logic got thrown out the window with the elimination of Jobelle and Rani. Again, I think these new twists are quite clever on their own, but production might need to rethink how they are implemented in-game.

TLDR I like this season for numerous reasons, and think it deserves more love  :luvya:
There is MJ & Chelsea, our 15th team! Why add another new team when they weren't in the first place? It's so unfair for the moms to not given a second chance tho.
They should've told the moms to race again instead of adding a new team that wasn't in the starting line mat way back in Newell.  :furious:
This season already had (and will have) so many questionable and unfair twists that this one does not bother me that much, tbh.
This season already had (and will have) so many questionable and unfair twists that this one does not bother me that much, tbh.
It's already a weird season, they might as well go all out lolol
And in all honesty, considering how none of the intruders make the final leg, the twist is more palatable knowing that. Now if any of the intruder teams end up being the best team of the season, that will be a whole different story  :funny:
And in all honesty, considering how none of the intruders make the final leg, the twist is more palatable knowing that. Now if any of the intruder teams end up being the best team of the season, that will be a whole different story  :funny:

How many intruder teams are there?
Quote from: gamerfan09 on February 13, 2021, 05:02:59 PM
And in all honesty, considering how none of the intruders make the final leg, the twist is more palatable knowing that. Now if any of the intruder teams end up being the best team of the season, that will be a whole different story  :funny:

How many intruder teams are there?

I have a feeling we have 1 M/M, 1 F/F, and 1 M/F. But that's just a gut feel and not really actual speculation/spoilers.
So there WAS a stowaway team after all.

I cant even anymore with these ever-changing "twists", it's confusing the hell out of me as a main editor of the TAR Fandom -_-

Before today I thought Canada had the worst TAR, now second-worst compared to this, at least their producers knew how to run their show. 10 rushed this season into production instead of waiting for the world to somewhat open again and clearly played it by ear from start to finish.

What a tragedy of a decline for the TAR version that 3 seasons ago produced the best non-US season ever and won an Emmy. Despite 10 refusing to acknowledge its existence.
So there WAS a stowaway team after all.

I cant even anymore with these ever-changing "twists", it's confusing the hell out of me as a main editor of the TAR Fandom -_-

Before today I thought Canada had the worst TAR, now second-worst compared to this, at least their producers knew how to run their show. 10 rushed this season into production instead of waiting for the world to somewhat open again and clearly played it by ear from start to finish.

What a tragedy of a decline for the TAR version that 3 seasons ago produced the best non-US season ever and won an Emmy. Despite 10 refusing to acknowledge its existence.

We went from 11 teams and 12 legs to this mess in 2 seasons. Pretty fast change
Im liking this season than any TAR Canada from 3 onwards tbh
Im liking this season than any TAR Canada from 3 onwards tbh

I can't really complain about this season since its giving us our first TAR visits to both Tasmania and Canberra as well.
Im liking this season than any TAR Canada from 3 onwards tbh

I'd go as far as to say any TAR Australia after 2.
They had golden opportunity to "vote out" clear winner contender team of Super Sikhs during T-Junction because their team lost but yeah it somehow end up with elimination of dancers or cousins. (not even cowboys) WTF is wrong with these people.

There is still posibility that maybe they did vote them out but there was some twist or NEL again which would be even worse, tbh.
Dolor is a puss bugger
is i am only one love the new team
is i am only one love the new team
I really like them too. I know people are mad that they joined late and its not their fault.  They seem like fun and nice people who are excited to do the race.
 :funny: :funny: :funny:

TARAu5 is a clusterfrak. It's almost like the first season by a production company that's never heard of The Amazing Race before. They literally (not literally) threw a bunch of ideas on a wall to see what sticks and everything ended up sticking. Then decided to throw more things at the well every other day as well.
Team #16 is revealed (based off TAR Australia's Instagram following them and them revealing it) - Stan Turek & Wayne Marino, Bodybuilders.

Also while we're on it, especially considering how this season aired and was filmed during COVID times, I would like to say that it is deeply irresponsible for Ten to cast Stan.

Wayne seems fine and all on his Instagram but Stan based on his Instagram:
-Is a flat earther (follows flat earthers)
-Has posted COVID conspiracy theories and anti-government and anti-lockdown and anti-mask posts
-Has promoted anti-vaccination memes
-Has posted racist rhetoric about COVID ("kung flu", "drop the Chinese", "nuke China")
-Has posted transphobic videos about COVID

So yeah. Considering how this kind of rhetoric is everything that goes against the COVID-19 era, it's super irresponsible for Ten to give someone like this a platform.

Reposting this here. What the heck production?
The fact that such behavior didn't get him dropped from the show (as most contracts have such provisions) is deeply disappointing. Seeing conspiracy go mainstream in the US has had some pretty disastrous consequences and Ten should know better than to have such guys on, no matter how "entertaining" they may be.

Hopefully their stint is short, for production's sake.
Hopefully their stint is short, for production's sake.

Hopefully it is! The leg they entered in was filmed October 22.

He was back home by the first of November. His social media dropped off after October 16 and he posted a concrete photo of him back by the first week of November (no later than November 3).
It's no wonder this season was so confusing for RFF to follow. This is barely feeling like TAR anymore...

TAR China did the Intruder thing once, but they handled it a little better. The intruder teams had to place high enough in the leg they came in or they wouldn't stay. That makes more sense than a 5 minute delayed start.
If they wanted 16 teams, they should have just done the first leg TAR Israel style, in two groups over two episodes instead of this ridiculous stowaway teams.

Honestly, even just splitting the season up into two 8-team 12-leg seasons back to back would have been better
It's no wonder this season was so confusing for RFF to follow. This is barely feeling like TAR anymore...

TAR China did the Intruder thing once, but they handled it a little better. The intruder teams had to place high enough in the leg they came in or they wouldn't stay. That makes more sense than a 5 minute delayed start.

This season was a pain for detectives. The intruders were on our radar but we couldn't confirm. There should only be 2 and they don't last that long iirc.
How the boot order for 10th to 6th place will look like? Any idea?
