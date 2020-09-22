« previous next »
TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)

TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved





Alana & Leo

Name: Alana Folsom
Age: 29
Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts
Current occupation: Internal Communications Associate at the Broad Institute of MIT and
Harvard

Describe what you do: I work alongside a team to help write all the communications (our newsletter, internal and news stories, social media, HR announcements, event promos... you name it) for all the folks who work at my company.

Three words to describe you: Talkative, excitable, and smart.

Favorite hobbies: Poetry, cooking, and running.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Im most proud of writing and defending my poetry thesis (a.k.a. a freaking poetry book!) when I
got my MFA all while also working to co-found my MFA programs literary magazine. It was a really difficult time because I was
trying to finish school and my dad was very sick.

What scares you most about traveling?
As a woman, Im scared about being harassed because Im viewed as not being able to defend
myself.

What excites you most about traveling?
I know this is what everybody probably says, but Im really excited to see new places and
experience new cultures! As a poet, its the little things; when I was in Ireland, I still remember
learning that there are over 30 words for "green" in Gaelic.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
I spent eight hours alone in Helsinki when I was 20 and absolutely loved, loved, loved it. I felt
somehow connected to the city. Take me back, Phil!

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I hope to gain a deeper trust and better understanding of Leo, especially in high-stress situations.
My trust in myself can falter, and I want to see how much I can rely on him. We are great
complements to each other, great partners, and, yeah, I want to test that.


Name: Leo Brown
Age: 31
Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts
Current occupation: Senior healthcare data analyst

Describe what you do: I crunch numbers and build software to inform healthcare decisions.

Three words to describe you: Determined, social, and eager.

Favorite hobbies: Playing the violin, vegetable gardening, eating peanut butter, and hosting friends in our backyard.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Managing my diabetes with a low-carb diet, which reduces my reliance on insulin.

What scares you most about traveling?
Losing my passport, getting abducted, missing my flight, riding the train in the wrong direction
that sort of thing.

What excites you most about traveling?
Exposing my senses to everything a search engine or social media post could never capture.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to visit Australia to meet a platypus.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I want to convince Alana that Im a keeper!
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
September 23, 2020, 06:54:48 PM
This season took so long to air that they're now married (since the summer)
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
September 23, 2020, 09:45:22 PM
Quote from: Maanca on September 23, 2020, 06:54:48 PM
This season took so long to air that they're now married (since the summer)

They've got married a couple of weeks ago.

https://www.myregistry.com/wedding-registry/alana-folsom-and-leo-brown-somerville-ma/2399819?lang=en
https://www.leoandalana.com/

On the second link above, they are planning for a second wedding next year.
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
September 24, 2020, 08:45:54 AM
Quote from: Maanca on September 23, 2020, 06:54:48 PM
This season took so long to air that they're now married (since the summer)
:lol:

Congratulations to them! Praying for Alana to recite their team description in poetry at the start, and that's it.
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
October 05, 2020, 05:38:40 PM
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
October 05, 2020, 07:16:04 PM
I think these two are my preseason faves, they're so adorable together  :2hearts:
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
October 05, 2020, 08:49:53 PM
Quote from: ovalorange on October 05, 2020, 07:16:04 PM
I think these two are my preseason faves, they're so adorable together  :2hearts:
Thank you!!! And hi everyone! 🤓💚 can't wait to see what you think of our season! I hope we did enough to prepare for the race.
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
October 05, 2020, 08:59:02 PM
Hi, Leo!
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
October 05, 2020, 09:00:19 PM
:hiya, and :bigwelcome to the R.F.F.! Great to have you here!
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
October 05, 2020, 09:58:58 PM
Hi Leo! Welcome to the RFF!  :waves:

We all hope you go very far on the Race! Best of luck to you and Alana! :)  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
October 05, 2020, 10:40:14 PM
Welcome to the pre-game party, Leo! :conf:
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
Today at 03:59:43 PM
Hi guys!

We're so excited to be interviewing Leo and Alana on "Hello Morning," the morning show on the 2MBStudios Twitch channel. Stop by Monday, Oct. 12 at 9:30am EDT to watch our interview and interact with our hosts and guests from the chat. Hope to see some of you there: twitch.tv/2mbstudios
Re: TAR32: Alana Folsom & Leo Brown (Dating)
Today at 04:25:18 PM
Quote from: racheljane on Today at 03:59:43 PM
Hi guys!

We're so excited to be interviewing Leo and Alana on "Hello Morning," the morning show on the 2MBStudios Twitch channel. Stop by Monday, Oct. 12 at 9:30am EDT to watch our interview and interact with our hosts and guests from the chat. Hope to see some of you there: twitch.tv/2mbstudios

Welcome racheljane! We are happy to have you here!

Please keep us posted on any and all interviews...we have waited TWO YEARS for this!


 :bigwelcome
