Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedAlana & LeoName: Alana Folsom
Age: 29
Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts
Current occupation: Internal Communications Associate at the Broad Institute of MIT and
HarvardDescribe what you do:
I work alongside a team to help write all the communications (our newsletter, internal and news stories, social media, HR announcements, event promos... you name it) for all the folks who work at my company.Three words to describe you:
Talkative, excitable, and smart.Favorite hobbies:
Poetry, cooking, and running.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Im most proud of writing and defending my poetry thesis (a.k.a. a freaking poetry book!) when I
got my MFA
all while also working to co-found my MFA programs literary magazine. It was a really difficult time because I was
trying to finish school and my dad was very sick.What scares you most about traveling?
As a woman, Im scared about being harassed because Im viewed as not being able to defend
myself.What excites you most about traveling?
I know this is what everybody probably says, but Im really excited to see new places and
experience new cultures! As a poet, its the little things; when I was in Ireland, I still remember
learning that there are over 30 words for "green" in Gaelic.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
I spent eight hours alone in Helsinki when I was 20 and absolutely loved, loved, loved it. I felt
somehow connected to the city. Take me back, Phil!What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I hope to gain a deeper trust and better understanding of Leo, especially in high-stress situations.
My trust in myself can falter, and I want to see how much I can rely on him. We are great
complements to each other, great partners, and, yeah, I want to test that.Name: Leo Brown
Age: 31
Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts
Current occupation: Senior healthcare data analystDescribe what you do:
I crunch numbers and build software to inform healthcare decisions.Three words to describe you:
Determined, social, and eager.Favorite hobbies:
Playing the violin, vegetable gardening, eating peanut butter, and hosting friends in our backyard.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Managing my diabetes with a low-carb diet, which reduces my reliance on insulin.What scares you most about traveling?
Losing my passport, getting abducted, missing my flight, riding the train in the wrong direction
that sort of thing.What excites you most about traveling?
Exposing my senses to everything a search engine or social media post could never capture.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to visit Australia to meet a platypus.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I want to convince Alana that Im a keeper!