Alana & Leo

Age: 29Hometown: Somerville, MassachusettsCurrent occupation: Internal Communications Associate at the Broad Institute of MIT andHarvardI work alongside a team to help write all the communications (our newsletter, internal and news stories, social media, HR announcements, event promos... you name it) for all the folks who work at my company.Talkative, excitable, and smart.Poetry, cooking, and running.Im most proud of writing and defending my poetry thesis (a.k.a. a freaking poetry book!) when Igot my MFA all while also working to co-found my MFA programs literary magazine. It was a really difficult time because I wastrying to finish school and my dad was very sick.As a woman, Im scared about being harassed because Im viewed as not being able to defendmyself.I know this is what everybody probably says, but Im really excited to see new places andexperience new cultures! As a poet, its the little things; when I was in Ireland, I still rememberlearning that there are over 30 words for "green" in Gaelic.I spent eight hours alone in Helsinki when I was 20 and absolutely loved, loved, loved it. I feltsomehow connected to the city. Take me back, Phil!I hope to gain a deeper trust and better understanding of Leo, especially in high-stress situations.My trust in myself can falter, and I want to see how much I can rely on him. We are greatcomplements to each other, great partners, and, yeah, I want to test that.Age: 31Hometown: Somerville, MassachusettsCurrent occupation: Senior healthcare data analystI crunch numbers and build software to inform healthcare decisions.Determined, social, and eager.Playing the violin, vegetable gardening, eating peanut butter, and hosting friends in our backyard.Managing my diabetes with a low-carb diet, which reduces my reliance on insulin.Losing my passport, getting abducted, missing my flight, riding the train in the wrong directionthat sort of thing.Exposing my senses to everything a search engine or social media post could never capture.Id like to visit Australia to meet a platypus.I want to convince Alana that Im a keeper!