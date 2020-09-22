« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)  (Read 731 times)

TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved


Will & James

Name: Will Jardell
Age: 30

Instagram: @WilliamJardell and @itsWillandJames
Twitter: @WilliamJardell
Hometown: Nederland, Texas
Current Occupation: Public health specialist and dance teacher

Describe what you do: I work at a global health institute within a university on education
programs and research projects. I also work as a dance instructor in Los Angeles and direct a
competitive dance team.

Three words to describe you: Go-getter, realistic, and fierce.

Favorite hobbies: Dancing, playing board games (and beating James), hiking with our dog
Zoey, and watching almost every reality TV show there is, sometimes more than once.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
My relationship with James is something that Im incredibly proud of. We work so well together
and even when we do argue, we are always learning from our mistakes and growing as a couple.
James and I have been together for five years and Im always overwhelmed with joy when I
think back on all that weve accomplished together. No matter what life throws at us I know we
will always have each other.

What scares you most about traveling?
First of all, Im 6'6" and flying on airplanes is not the most comfortable thing for my back or
knees. If there is a leg of the race that requires us to sleep on a plane and I dont get enough
quality sleep, I wont be in good shape! Im also terrified of taxis. I like being in control when
Im traveling and giving up control to a taxi driver terrifies me.

What excites you most about traveling?
Im incredibly fascinated by all cultures around the world and learning about different ways of
life. There are so many things Ive never experienced and being able to see new places and
cultures with James is something that Im so excited for. Not many people get this opportunity
and I want us to soak up every moment.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
It has always been a dream of mine to go to Ireland and see or stay in a castle. I dont know how
I began associating castles with Ireland, but its something Ive wanted to do since I was a little
kid!

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Since meeting James in 2014, Ive always known that his biggest dream was to run The Amazing
Race and to be a part of fulfilling that dream is incredibly humbling. I hope that through
this process, I can show James how much I support him in achieving any goal he sets for himself
because he has supported me in achieving every goal I have set for myself. Hes the best partner
and I hope that I can be the best partner for him throughout the entire race.


Name: James Wallington
Age: 31

Instagram: @whereswallington and @itswillandjames
Twitter: @jameswallington
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Current occupation: Event coordinator and social media manager

Describe what you do:  I've been coordinating events and weddings in Los Angeles for the past
eleven years in addition to working as a social media manager.

Three words to describe you: Passionate, ambitious, outgoing.

Favorite hobbies: I love hosting game nights with friends (especially any board game that
involves strategy), traveling, party planning, musical theatre, hiking with our dog Zoey, watching
competition reality shows, and going to the movies!

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Living out my dream of competing on The Amazing Race! When I was 12 years old, I remember
watching episode one of the first season and saying to myself "Im going to race one day." Fast
forward 19 years and nine casting applications later (including Family Edition and various
teammates), Im gearing up for Season 32 with the love of my life. I couldnt be more proud of
my persistence in accomplishing this childhood dream and I cant wait to hear Phil say
the words, "The world is waiting"! #SUPERFAN

What scares you most about traveling?
Visiting countries that are dangerous for LGBT travelers, losing my passport, or not being in control of my environment (lost taxi drivers or transportation delays).

What excites you most about traveling?
The opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone, experience new cultures, and meet new
people who challenge my way of thinking.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
I really want to visit Cambodia because it sounds exotic and I would love to explore
Angkor Wat, but I've always dreamed of visiting the continent of Africa, whether it be
for a safari adventure or volunteering with a wildlife organization!

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
In the words of Bill Murray "if you think someone is the one, travel the world together and if
youre still in love, get married at the airport." I hope throughout the race Will and I are able to
gain a deeper understanding of who we are as individuals and as a couple; resulting in a deeper
love and appreciation for each other that will accelerate our relationship into the next chapter
marriage!
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #1 on: September 24, 2020, 09:09:13 AM »
Wow, they wrote a whole article in the forms! I'm always excited for superfans to get on the show. James trying out for Family Edition as well,  :2hearts:. I have a feeling they will do really well as a team!
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #2 on: September 25, 2020, 07:05:59 PM »
Rachel, theyre not only super fans but experienced international backpackers. Thats a hell of a lot of skill sets for TAR.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #3 on: September 25, 2020, 08:20:26 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on September 25, 2020, 07:05:59 PM
Rachel, theyre not only super fans but experienced international backpackers. Thats a hell of a lot of skill sets for TAR.
Oooh, awesome! I'll be interested in seeing them backpacking at a higher pace than what they are used to.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #4 on: September 26, 2020, 06:16:51 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on September 25, 2020, 08:20:26 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on September 25, 2020, 07:05:59 PM
Rachel, theyre not only super fans but experienced international backpackers. Thats a hell of a lot of skill sets for TAR.
Oooh, awesome! I'll be interested in seeing them backpacking at a higher pace than what they are used to.

They're huge threats on the Race being Travel Bloggers, experienced backpackers, superfans.
If I was Racing with these 2, I'd be U-Turning them at all costs.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #5 on: September 28, 2020, 07:09:10 PM »
Will & James' two anniversary of being cast on TAR.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3qdw-zagDY&ab_channel=WillandJames

James' reaction  :2hearts:
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:23:13 AM »
Please give Will and James a BIG WELCOME to RFF!!

 :bigwelcome
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:23:38 AM »
Love the Video!!
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:28:59 AM »
Im quite happy to have them here!
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:44:44 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:23:13 AM
Please give Will and James a BIG WELCOME to RFF!!

 :bigwelcome
Welcome to the pre-game party, Will and James! :conf:
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:53:59 AM »
 :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:

 :welcome2:TO  :cheerleader:

WILL & JAMES !!!
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:12:06 AM »
 :welcome: to the R.F.F.!
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:27:54 PM »
PREPARING FOR THE AMAZING RACE 32 | Will + James

We watched seasons of the race prior to leaving for the starting line! We ran every day, attended fitness classes, brushed up on our geography, memorized country flags, and even learned key phrases in six different languages that we felt were the most commonly used on previous seasons of The Amazing Race! Whether this preparation helped or hurt us, youll have to stay tuned and watch the premiere on Wednesday, October 14th at 9pm/8c on CBS.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tR6eKXeaLpQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tR6eKXeaLpQ</a>
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:21:47 PM »
Theyre fortunate that driving stick shift has all but disappeared from the Race in recent seasons. Only thing I would have definitely boned up on was reading maps for navigating from place to place. Many their prior experience backpacking in places around the world covered that.
But I do agree the rewatching previous seasons of the Race and observing how teams travelled and dealt with locals is an important step in preparation. (If you didnt know,while all seasons are on DVD, seasons 1 to 29 are accessible for purchase on Amazon Prime (I have 1 to 12 due to ITunes, and with that latter service you can purchases all seasons beginning with 13 (to 31).
Great video, guys!
