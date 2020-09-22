Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Will & James

Age: 29Instagram: @WilliamJardell and @itsWillandJamesTwitter: @WilliamJardellHometown: Nederland, TexasCurrent Occupation: Public health specialist and dance teacherI work at a global health institute within a university on educationprograms and research projects. I also work as a dance instructor in Los Angeles and direct acompetitive dance team.Go-getter, realistic, and fierce.Dancing, playing board games (and beating James), hiking with our dogZoey, and watching almost every reality TV show there is, sometimes more than once.My relationship with James is something that Im incredibly proud of. We work so well togetherand even when we do argue, we are always learning from our mistakes and growing as a couple.James and I have been together for five years and Im always overwhelmed with joy when Ithink back on all that weve accomplished together. No matter what life throws at us I know wewill always have each other.First of all, Im 6'6" and flying on airplanes is not the most comfortable thing for my back orknees. If there is a leg of the race that requires us to sleep on a plane and I dont get enoughquality sleep, I wont be in good shape! Im also terrified of taxis. I like being in control whenIm traveling and giving up control to a taxi driver terrifies me.Im incredibly fascinated by all cultures around the world and learning about different ways oflife. There are so many things Ive never experienced and being able to see new places andcultures with James is something that Im so excited for. Not many people get this opportunityand I want us to soak up every moment.It has always been a dream of mine to go to Ireland and see or stay in a castle. I dont know howI began associating castles with Ireland, but its something Ive wanted to do since I was a littlekid!Since meeting James in 2014, Ive always known that his biggest dream was to run The AmazingRace and to be a part of fulfilling that dream is incredibly humbling. I hope that throughthis process, I can show James how much I support him in achieving any goal he sets for himselfbecause he has supported me in achieving every goal I have set for myself. Hes the best partnerand I hope that I can be the best partner for him throughout the entire race.Age: 30Instagram: @whereswallington and @itswillandjamesTwitter: @jameswallingtonHometown: Grand Rapids, MichiganCurrent occupation: Event coordinator and social media managerI coordinate special events and manage the social media platforms for alocal business.Passionate, ambitious, outgoing.I love hosting game nights with friends (especially any board game thatinvolves strategy), traveling, party planning, musical theatre, hiking with our dog Zoey, watchingcompetition reality shows, and going to the movies!Living out my dream of competing on The Amazing Race! When I was 12 years old, I rememberwatching episode one of the first season and saying to myself "Im going to race one day." Fastforward 19 years and nine casting applications later (including Family Edition and variousteammates), Im gearing up for Season 32 with the love of my life. I couldnt be more proud ofmy persistence in accomplishing this childhood dream and I cant wait to hear Phil saythe words, "The world is waiting "! #SUPERFANVisiting countries that are dangerous for LGBT travelers, losing my passport, or not being in control of my environment (lost taxi drivers or transportation delays).The opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone, experience new cultures, and meet newpeople who challenge my way of thinking.Ive always dreamed of visiting Africa, whether it be for a safari adventure or volunteering withan organization! I would also love to visit Cambodia because it sounds exotic and I want toexperience Angkor Wat.In the words of Bill Murray "if you think someone is the one, travel the world together and ifyoure still in love, get married at the airport." I hope throughout the race Will and I are able togain a deeper understanding of who we are as individuals and as a couple; resulting in a deeperlove and appreciation for each other that will accelerate our relationship into the next chaptermarriage!