Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
December 08, 2020, 02:45:17 PM
There's something low-key awesome about a freak thunderstorm rolling through during the big stunt task, but it made that flag thing look miserable to do.
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
December 08, 2020, 03:42:08 PM
Congratulations to

Show content
Yael & Yosiel, my winner pick! :D

That was a hell of a finale, though the 2 year timeskip in the last 5 minutes made it hilarious to see the final 3 suddenly in masks, due to this version's way of taping the finish after the fact.

I do feel bad for the boys. The helmet cam was on his face when he passed out on the tightrope, that would be a sucky way to lose the race.

Omer and Neta were never my favourite, but the fact she had to wouldn't run to the finish and stopped to cry once she saw another there comes off as a bit of bad sportsmanship. They probably had their reasons that I can't understand in Hebrew.
Bookworm

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
December 08, 2020, 04:00:50 PM
Show content
An exciting finale, glad I could watch during lecture :funny:
Very glad to see Yael & Yosiel win!
What happened with Neta & Assaf on the tightrope? I missed 30 min and when I came back Neta was on a stretcher
redskevin88

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
December 08, 2020, 05:50:08 PM
Quote from: Maanca on December 03, 2020, 10:00:37 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on December 03, 2020, 09:34:33 AM
Q&A with producers.

https://13tv.co.il/item/mood/the-amazing-race/season-08/clips/k25ox-2088558/

Highlights
  • Finish line segment has not yet been filmed.

...What? So is this season not going to have an end until Covid is over and they can go back? What are they airing on Tuesday? :P

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=iw&u=https://13tv.co.il/tv-guide/&prev=search&pto=aue
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
December 09, 2020, 02:19:54 PM
Show content
Congratulations to Yael & Yosiel.  :conf:  :conf:

For all of the talk about 32's winners having to wait two years for their check. Yael & Yosiel had to wait two years to finish the race and then find out they won.

Can't recall another instance of a team paying people to order an Uber.

That tightrope task was brutal considering the person on top lags behind meaning that the person on the bottom was pulling their weight.

When Neta's eyes rolled back and he went limp. 😮

Omer & Neta walking in with Neta & Assaf on the mat. 😮
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 12:21:21 AM
So, after completing the swimsuit task in Jockey Chacara Municipal Park, they have to take a taxi...to Jockey Chacara Municipal Park?

The park is only like a few blocks large. wtf?
