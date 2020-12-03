« previous next »
There's something low-key awesome about a freak thunderstorm rolling through during the big stunt task, but it made that flag thing look miserable to do.
Congratulations to

Yael & Yosiel, my winner pick! :D

That was a hell of a finale, though the 2 year timeskip in the last 5 minutes made it hilarious to see the final 3 suddenly in masks, due to this version's way of taping the finish after the fact.

I do feel bad for the boys. The helmet cam was on his face when he passed out on the tightrope, that would be a sucky way to lose the race.

Omer and Neta were never my favourite, but the fact she had to wouldn't run to the finish and stopped to cry once she saw another there comes off as a bit of bad sportsmanship. They probably had their reasons that I can't understand in Hebrew.
An exciting finale, glad I could watch during lecture :funny:
Very glad to see Yael & Yosiel win!
What happened with Neta & Assaf on the tightrope? I missed 30 min and when I came back Neta was on a stretcher
Quote from: Maanca on December 03, 2020, 10:00:37 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on December 03, 2020, 09:34:33 AM
Q&A with producers.

https://13tv.co.il/item/mood/the-amazing-race/season-08/clips/k25ox-2088558/

Highlights
  • Finish line segment has not yet been filmed.

...What? So is this season not going to have an end until Covid is over and they can go back? What are they airing on Tuesday? :P

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=iw&u=https://13tv.co.il/tv-guide/&prev=search&pto=aue
