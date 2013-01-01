Show content

Yael & Yosiel, my winner pick!That was a hell of a finale, though the 2 year timeskip in the last 5 minutes made it hilarious to see the final 3 suddenly in masks, due to this version's way of taping the finish after the fact.I do feel bad for the boys. The helmet cam was on his face when he passed out on the tightrope, that would be a sucky way to lose the race.Omer and Neta were never my favourite, but the fact she had to wouldn't run to the finish and stopped to cry once she saw another there comes off as a bit of bad sportsmanship. They probably had their reasons that I can't understand in Hebrew.