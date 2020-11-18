I get so many people who go "That's unfair!!" when I tell them about situations like this. At least three people cried foul when I told them about Elias being dyslexic in TAR Canada 3 and ending up with a newscasting Roadblock.



The bottom line is this: If you have a handicap of some sort, like being dyslexic or being colourblind, then you go into this Race knowing full well that you have this handicap, and accept the fact that some task might stonewall you completely because of this, and you accept it before the Race even begins. If the Race catered to every single weakness and handicap, it would be a very dull, boring Race.