HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #175 on: November 18, 2020, 03:19:09 PM
Should we have expected anything less from Neta during the animal sound task?  :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #176 on: November 19, 2020, 07:43:48 PM
Surprised they didn't show flashbacks to the Costa Rica task for SS and the Mexico task for ON
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #177 on: November 20, 2020, 09:23:49 AM
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2020, 07:34:06 PM
Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.

A luck task.
A re-used luck task.
An unfair re-used luck task.
A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.

It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.

It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.
I feel like you complained about this too soon, because the stuff they had to drink this past episode was FAR more disgusting. At least churros are good enough for you to watch teams eat, but that gel...jeez it was very hard to watch.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #178 on: November 20, 2020, 05:38:29 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on November 20, 2020, 09:23:49 AM
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2020, 07:34:06 PM
Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.

A luck task.
A re-used luck task.
An unfair re-used luck task.
A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.

It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.

It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.
I feel like you complained about this too soon, because the stuff they had to drink this past episode was FAR more disgusting. At least churros are good enough for you to watch teams eat, but that gel...jeez it was very hard to watch.

Food that is just disgusting is an actual challenge than can be overcome. It's a mind game, and a person just has to overcome their squeamishness, ignore the taste, etc. It's gross to them, and sure maybe to the viewer, but it's still an actual challenge.

But if you're full, then YOU'RE FULL. Your body literally cannot take any more food, and trying to do so is unhealthy and unsafe.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #179 on: November 20, 2020, 10:50:30 PM
Well yes, but someone did research and apparently too much aloe vera is bad for your health, so...
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #180 on: November 21, 2020, 09:46:32 AM
I never knew you could drink aloe vera. I was just told growing up that it's for rubbing on sunburns.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #181 on: November 21, 2020, 02:52:34 PM
:2hearts:

Yael & Yosiel missing their spouses and starting the picnic without them.  :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #182 on: November 21, 2020, 02:55:57 PM
The Facebook page auto-translates the Hebrew for "elimination" into "impeachment".

Mhm, I wonder who's going to be impeached in tomorrow's episode :lol:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #183 on: November 21, 2020, 10:12:55 PM
Guys, I think there was an unaired task that was cut out, and I'm pretty sure I know what it was.

They cut out the task where they hop on a plane and fly to British Columbia, where the totem pole task actually makes sense to take place.

...Seriously, wtf??
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #184 on: November 21, 2020, 10:15:42 PM
Quote from: Maanca on November 21, 2020, 02:55:57 PM
The Facebook page auto-translates the Hebrew for "elimination" into "impeachment".

Mhm, I wonder who's going to be impeached in tomorrow's episode :lol:

Meanwhile Google Translate says it's "dismissal." So who will be dismissed from class HaMerotz LaMillion tomorrow? And when are we getting our second non-elimination leg?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #185 on: November 21, 2020, 10:17:13 PM
Quote from: G.B. on November 21, 2020, 10:12:55 PM
Guys, I think there was an unaired task that was cut out, and I'm pretty sure I know what it was.

They cut out the task where they hop on a plane and fly to British Columbia, where the totem pole task actually makes sense to take place.

...Seriously, wtf??

yeah lol they tried to tie it into a tribal thing, but last time I checked totem poles aren't really a thing in South America.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #186 on: November 21, 2020, 11:35:22 PM
It's funny because HaMerotz has never been to Canada, lol
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #187 on: November 21, 2020, 11:38:50 PM
Quote from: Maanca on November 21, 2020, 11:35:22 PM
It's funny because HaMerotz has never been to Canada, lol
But theyve been to the US and Mexico, so what gives?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 02:42:00 PM
Show content
It's final 5. Totally expected a non-elimination this time.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 02:53:40 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 02:42:00 PM
Show content
It's final 5. Totally expected a non-elimination this time.

Show content
We both had a feeling, but I'm glad that it saved Ben & Ori.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 02:55:18 PM
Show content
We are on Leg 10 next and they are going to Brazil. 3 legs in Brazil or we missed a country after Brazil?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 03:12:15 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 02:55:18 PM
Show content
We are on Leg 10 next and they are going to Brazil. 3 legs in Brazil or we missed a country after Brazil?

Show content
They may finish in Israel, but there aren't any missing countries.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 09:06:39 PM
The locations on this leg are impossible to find ;_;
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 PM
What do we think of the final task? Is it good that it's not luck-based, or is it unfair for people who are colorblind, like Yosiel? I think it's fair, sometimes that happens on the race where a task is harder than it should be for someone through no fault of their own.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Reply #194 on: Today at 05:25:46 PM
I get so many people who go "That's unfair!!" when I tell them about situations like this. At least three people cried foul when I told them about Elias being dyslexic in TAR Canada 3 and ending up with a newscasting Roadblock.

The bottom line is this: If you have a handicap of some sort, like being dyslexic or being colourblind, then you go into this Race knowing full well that you have this handicap, and accept the fact that some task might stonewall you completely because of this, and you accept it before the Race even begins. If the Race catered to every single weakness and handicap, it would be a very dull, boring Race.
