Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion  (Read 11311 times)

Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #175 on: November 18, 2020, 03:19:09 PM »
Should we have expected anything less from Neta during the animal sound task?  :funny:
Offline G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #176 on: November 19, 2020, 07:43:48 PM »
Surprised they didn't show flashbacks to the Costa Rica task for SS and the Mexico task for ON
Offline jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 09:23:49 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2020, 07:34:06 PM
Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.

A luck task.
A re-used luck task.
An unfair re-used luck task.
A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.

It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.

It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.
I feel like you complained about this too soon, because the stuff they had to drink this past episode was FAR more disgusting. At least churros are good enough for you to watch teams eat, but that gel...jeez it was very hard to watch.
Offline G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 05:38:29 PM »
Quote from: jfarbzz on Yesterday at 09:23:49 AM
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2020, 07:34:06 PM
Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.

A luck task.
A re-used luck task.
An unfair re-used luck task.
A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.

It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.

It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.
I feel like you complained about this too soon, because the stuff they had to drink this past episode was FAR more disgusting. At least churros are good enough for you to watch teams eat, but that gel...jeez it was very hard to watch.

Food that is just disgusting is an actual challenge than can be overcome. It's a mind game, and a person just has to overcome their squeamishness, ignore the taste, etc. It's gross to them, and sure maybe to the viewer, but it's still an actual challenge.

But if you're full, then YOU'RE FULL. Your body literally cannot take any more food, and trying to do so is unhealthy and unsafe.
Offline jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 PM »
Well yes, but someone did research and apparently too much aloe vera is bad for your health, so...
Online Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:46:32 AM »
I never knew you could drink aloe vera. I was just told growing up that it's for rubbing on sunburns.
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:52:34 PM »
:2hearts:

Yael & Yosiel missing their spouses and starting the picnic without them.  :funny:
Online Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:55:57 PM »
The Facebook page auto-translates the Hebrew for "elimination" into "impeachment".

Mhm, I wonder who's going to be impeached in tomorrow's episode :lol:
