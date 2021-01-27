So I could be very wrong but I think it is:
Team A: Alex and Jack, Amanda and Asheigh, Holly and Dolor, Skye-Blue and Jake, mystery fifth team?
Team B: Brendon and Jackson, Dwes and Katherine, Jaskirat and Anurag, Jordan and Violeta, Sefa and Jessica
Unknown (one of these are on team A): Chris and Aleisha, Jobelle and Rani, Jude and Shannon, Malaan and Tina, Shane and Deb
It looks like Jude and Shannon are probably the first boots at this point. Whoever the last team is on team A you can see a white (or possibly Asian I guess) hand waving so it can't be Malaan and tina.