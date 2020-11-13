« previous next »
Finishing up:
For those who know Ive been off the grid for two months making a tv show. Weve given it everything we have. We are nearly there. Sleep is for cowards. Send help
Is 2MM/1FF F3 confirmed?

Because lol if it's true considering that there were 6 same gender teams opposite to 8 MF teams. And from these 6 same gender teams 2 were first two boots and 3 made it to F3. So there will be back to back MF teams slaughter with blue FF team somewhere between it, lol.
F3 - FF models, MM cowboys, MM beards
4th - Sky & Jake

13th - older FF team
14th - MM models

Did someone keep track when other teams were last seen and can post it? Timeline was last updated 3 weeks ago.
F3 - FF models, MM cowboys, MM beards
4th - Sky & Jake

13th - older FF team
14th - MM models

Did someone keep track when other teams were last seen and can post it? Timeline was last updated 3 weeks ago.

1 Newell (10/6)
2 Winton (10/9)
3 Townsville/Palm Island (10/11)
4 Magnetic Island (10/14)
5 Green/Fitzroy Island (10/16)
6 Darwin (10/20)
7 Alice Springs (10/21)
8 Adelaide (10/24)
9 Port Lincoln (10/26)
10 Hobart, Tasmania (11/2)
11 New Norfolk, Tasmania (11/4 or 11/5)
12 Unconfirmed Location
13 Hunter Valley (11/8)
14 Gulgong (11/9)
15 Broken Hill (11/11)
16 Gold Coast (11/12)
17 Canberra (11/13)

Rough Boot Order Based on Sightings and Social Media
Final 3: Amanda/Ashleigh, Team 2, Team 13
Team 3
SkyeBlue/Jake
Jordan/Violeta
Desmond/Ulanda
Malaan/Tina
Holly and ?
Sefa/Jessica
Jonelle/Sam and Team 4
?/Shannon
Alex/Jack
I almost forgot but Malaan and Tina never made it to Tasmania. They resurfaced on social media before that leg.

Second, it's possible we have more undiscovered locations and teams.
Not live spoilers but potential task location:





Holly & Dolor sighted at what could be a cattle trailer company in Crows Nest, Queensland.
Most recent promo from Sefa & Jessica is at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1349829878456061953
https://goo.gl/maps/Doip9DrncHc9oFVe7
Was someone able to watch TARAU5 videos from 10's website? It's geoblocked and I was not very successful with proxies and VPN so I gave up. 

Were there some spoilers in these videos?
Most recent promo from Sefa & Jessica is at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1349829878456061953
https://goo.gl/maps/Doip9DrncHc9oFVe7

With all the new videos, we (we exclude me because I'm not in Australia and can't see all the videos lol) should do a recap of all new locations revealed in the new videos.
Like Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, + we see a pitstop in that video, do we know where that is?
I'd love an updated route with links from show/media info.

If someone takes it on feel free to start a new thread something like ROUTE including media info maybe? Or add into the others. But probably best for ONE person with techy skills  to do this. And the time to keep it up.
New article with Beau gives out some details:

Quote
The program was filmed between September and November.

"We had one quarantine to start, and when we got back to Sydney we finished there, and it took a couple of weeks to finish there, so we didn't have to quarantine again," Ryan said.

"We were mapping out places, some that I hadn't even heard of... Just (being able) to showcase them," he said. "Some of the islands we got off at, the top of the country, Queensland, parts of Tasmania.

Considering how we currently have the finale + our final sightings as Canberra.... maybe that could have been F4 and they actually ended in Sydney? Or is the quote just about quarantine being in Sydney?  :didimiss:

Source: https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/story/7093808/beau-ryan-returns-to-host-and-balgownie-couple-features-in-new-season-of-the-amazing-race-australia/
Or possibly it means in Sydney for post production  AFTER the race finished??.
New one! Locations!

https://www.facebook.com/682211116/posts/10158619112821117/?d=n

The SA trailer shows The Ghan headed southbound at the Manguri Siding outside Coober Pedy.
Good find! There also appears to be a motorcycling Roadblock there.
This is Empress Falls in Leura, NSW. Looks like we have a Blue Mountains leg then.

I'm a bit confused about WHEN the Gold Coast leg is going to happen, because base from live sighting it's the last leg before the finale, but it seems we have a lot of teams there (including a team that is not speculated to go far...)
Quote from: stunami on January 23, 2021, 03:34:13 PM
I'm a bit confused about WHEN the Gold Coast leg is going to happen, because base from live sighting it's the last leg before the finale, but it seems we have a lot of teams there (including a team that is not speculated to go far...)

Can you be more specific which teams, pls?

When would make the most sense that leg happen based on route logistic?
Quote from: stunami on January 23, 2021, 03:34:13 PM
I'm a bit confused about WHEN the Gold Coast leg is going to happen, because base from live sighting it's the last leg before the finale, but it seems we have a lot of teams there (including a team that is not speculated to go far...)

Might have been a case where the person saw filming at Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast but did't realize it was TAR until a couple of weeks later.
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on January 23, 2021, 03:42:01 PM
Quote from: stunami on January 23, 2021, 03:34:13 PM
I'm a bit confused about WHEN the Gold Coast leg is going to happen, because base from live sighting it's the last leg before the finale, but it seems we have a lot of teams there (including a team that is not speculated to go far...)

Can you be more specific which teams, pls?

When would make the most sense that leg happen based on route logistic?

It would make sense to have it before, like around the others Queenland legs.

We know this Gold Coast leg has:
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre (Sefa and Jessica are spotted there and they are speculated to leave early-ish)
- Mike Hatcher Race Track
- AquaLoop at Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast
- Surf rescue with the Gold Coasts Volunteer Life Saving Service (More than one teams are seen here in the Preview)

It doesn't make sense to have this a the final 4 leg
From this new article:https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/01/new-rules-on-amazing-race-australia.html

These come on top of the regular Roadblock, Detour, U-Turn, Fast Forward & Intersection.

The winning team of a non-elimination leg, gain two massive advantages:
1. They do not have to compete in the next leg. Instead, they receive a First Class Pass and are rewarded with some kind of luxury experience while the other teams continue to race.

2. They will return to the Pit Stop for the arrivals of the final two teams and
choose to Salvage one and Sabotage the other.

Salvage: A bonus or advantage of some kind given to one team. For example, the team may receive a personal driver for the next leg, they may get extra money, or they may be allowed to know what the Roadblock challenge is, before they choose who attempts it.

Sabotage: A disadvantage or setback given to one team. For example, the team may need to complete the leg with one of the team members blindfolded or tied together, they may lose all their money, or they may even have to do it barefoot.

T-Junction: A huge challenge day, only once in the Race, where all racers are split into two massive super-teams. The super-teams will be chosen by the first racers to reach the T-Junction board at the head of the episode. They will pick their super-team and the remaining teams form the second group. The teams will move through the entire race day in these two groups. Whichever group checks in second at the Pit Stop, will choose to eliminate a team from their group themselves.

I guess we now know why we had a 'Salvage team'.
BUT NOW, I think our WINTON leg 2 is actually our leg 3!!! (We know the twins are out first, before Winton, and now we know that the leg before WINTON was a Non-Elimination leg)

ALSO: This explains why Anurag/Jasikrat pictures were not there: They won that first NEL leg!!

OR, This really is leg 2, the first leg was NEL, and  Alex/Jack won that leg. It seems in that video of all the team with the buckets that there is a large space between the last two buckets, and that maybe one bucket was missing because a Team was using it....
So maybe Alex/Jack are not out first after all.
WoW!!

AND THIS: T-Junction is a real game changer!
So at this point it's possible that Alex and Jack survived the first leg and were able to skip the second as a result?

Would that make Shannon and Jude the first boot or were more teams than just them NOT spotted at the next distination?
Looks like Winton is leg 3, as per the new episode description that just dropped for Wednesday:

Quote
Seeking help from the locals for an iconic outback challenge, the Dunny Derby, their newfound friends must take their place on the 'throne' for a race across town.

So based on that I'd say the twin models are sadly toast in Leg 1.
