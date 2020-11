It's very possible that we have 14 teams for some odd reason.



The Newells may have been eliminated in Newell, Queensland and we have that beard team that came after the 12 team bucket challenge.



I don't think this salvage team twist is as black and white as we think it is.



I agree that we have 14 teams.I compared sightings with promo and you can see bearded man legs in the promo (t-shirt and shoes are matching with photo of them we have).I reviewed buckets video once again and you can see gap between Team 11 and Team 12 buckets. So I believe beards were doing that challenge and were using that bucket/helmet when the video was taken.Newells are first boot for sure. I am still speculating that they are victims of starting line/midleg elimination. Team 12 probably came last 1st leg to pit stop but was saved by salvage pass.