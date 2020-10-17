Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
My friend's brother lives in South Australia. He saw them in Port Lincoln doing something called "Tuna Toss" (an annual festival down there).He said one team was very dramatic! This was today!
Just a thought.....are we sure about how many legs that have been filmed?I've heard in a podcast that they have a longer filming schedule this season, due to the Corona-virus. Not sure if it's true or not, but if it's true, maybe they've only filmed 2-3 legs in Queensland, instead of 7.
We are looking at 7 to 8 teams left. 2 to 3 spots remainCowboys, Team 5, 7/11 and 12Male on Team 5, Jordan, Skye/Jake and African-Australian guy on team 12
Quote from: fossil-racer on October 20, 2020, 10:32:17 PMWe are looking at 7 to 8 teams left. 2 to 3 spots remainCowboys, Team 5, 7/11 and 12Male on Team 5, Jordan, Skye/Jake and African-Australian guy on team 12I've fallen behind on the Timeline and am updating now, but that guy you've circled on the far right is defs not the guy in Team #5. He has a full blown beard, where in the team pic that's not the case. Pretty sure there's a M/M beard team, as seen here that was just missed in Winton. I guess we have 13+ teams.Assuming that is accurate... it possibly means we're looking at something longer than 12 legs. They've been moving pretty fast considering any lockdowns and have travel restrictions.
Growing a beard of that length and thickness takes more than 2 weeks, probably closer to two months. I'm happy to be wrong, but I remain thoroughly unconvinced. It just does not add up to me, looks like a completely different team.
Isn't team 5 M/F?
We totally lost them, lol. I wonder if finale leg happened yet.
So the white team from the promo is 13th place team, I am assuming. I think we will have starting line/mid-leg elimination at 1st leg and team 12 will be saved by salvage pass. TAR15's scenario to prevent 2 teams being eliminated in 1 leg.
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 03:55:50 AMSo the white team from the promo is 13th place team, I am assuming. I think we will have starting line/mid-leg elimination at 1st leg and team 12 will be saved by salvage pass. TAR15's scenario to prevent 2 teams being eliminated in 1 leg.Can't be them, I assume we might even have more than 13 teams. Team 13 is seen in a later leg unless I'm mistaken. Or maybe this is Team #14 because "Team 13" has a beard?
