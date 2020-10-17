« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*  (Read 3131 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2085
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #25 on: October 17, 2020, 07:02:43 PM »
It's team 3 and team 10 per the timeline, I've added the pics in now. Sorry for the delay :)
Logged

Offline aussieamazingracer

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 69
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #26 on: October 17, 2020, 09:13:47 PM »
Wasn't expecting them to go back up north back to Cairns! I have updated the speculated route below:
  • Leg 1 - Cairns/Newell (Tuesday October 6)
  • Leg 2 - Longreach/Winton (Friday October 9)
  • Leg 3 - Townsville/Palm Island (Sunday October 11/Monday October 12?)
  • Leg 4 - Magnetic Island - Pitstop: Picnic Bay Jetty (Wednesday October 14)
  • Leg 5 - Cairns/Fitzroy Island/Green Island (Friday October 16)
Logged

Offline aussieamazingracer

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 69
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #27 on: October 19, 2020, 05:57:03 AM »
If they were filming at Fitzroy on Friday and potentially sighted at Darwin Airport around 8am local time on Monday 19 October, I suspect they would be arriving in Darwin?

There don't seem to be any direct flights from Cairns to Darwin on Sunday or Monday that would fit that sighting ... and even via Brisbane or Adelaide does not seem as likely looking at flight times?

Alternatively, they could have flown JQ920 CNS-DRW 14:20-16:25 direct on Saturday 17 October ? And raced in Darwin on Sunday?
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3009
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #28 on: October 20, 2020, 10:32:17 PM »
We are looking at 7 to 8 teams left. 2 to 3 spots remain

Cowboys, Team 5, 7/11 and 12

Male on Team 5, Jordan, Skye/Jake and African-Australian guy on team 12
« Last Edit: October 20, 2020, 10:41:03 PM by fossil-racer »
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3009
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #29 on: October 21, 2020, 11:18:03 AM »
Assuming this is Leg 7, we are missing 1 or 2 teams.

Teams Sighted for Leg 7: 1,2,5,7,11,12

Last Sighted in Leg 5: 3,10

Haven't been Seen since Leg 2: 4,6,9

Presumably Eliminated in Leg 2: 8
Logged

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #30 on: October 21, 2020, 11:35:24 AM »
Leg 5 was raced by 9 teams, I think, because 2nd and last super early NEL is unlikely.

Which means that 3 of these teams were first three boots: 4, 6, 9, 8. All rootable underdog teams. Boot order is disaster, this season will not be worth watching once again.

This is problem with TARAU... They always cast superathletic boring teams and then obvious fodders who are eliminiated one by one at the beggining. It's super predictable then. I wish casting was more balanced, tbh.
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9946
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 01:42:33 PM »
Quote from: tar fan on Yesterday at 01:30:15 AM
My friend's brother lives in South Australia. He saw them in Port Lincoln doing something called "Tuna Toss" (an annual festival down there).
He said one team was very dramatic! This was today!

Article about it:

https://www.topendsports.com/sport/unusual/throwing-tuna.htm
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline sveped

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 77
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 04:46:13 PM »
Just a thought.....are we sure about how many legs that have been filmed?

I've heard in a podcast that they have a longer filming schedule this season, due to the Corona-virus. Not sure if it's true or not, but if it's true, maybe they've only filmed 2-3 legs in Queensland, instead of 7.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3009
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 04:57:23 PM »
Quote from: sveped on Yesterday at 04:46:13 PM
Just a thought.....are we sure about how many legs that have been filmed?

I've heard in a podcast that they have a longer filming schedule this season, due to the Corona-virus. Not sure if it's true or not, but if it's true, maybe they've only filmed 2-3 legs in Queensland, instead of 7.

We aren't sure and there hasn't been a ton of sightings. I'm guessing we are on Legs 7 to 9 with about 5 to 6 teams left.

We had 6 teams sighted last Tuesday and we might be missing 1-2 teams that day. So maybe 4 to 5 Queensland legs. :duno:
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2085
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:39:18 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on October 20, 2020, 10:32:17 PM
We are looking at 7 to 8 teams left. 2 to 3 spots remain

Cowboys, Team 5, 7/11 and 12

Male on Team 5, Jordan, Skye/Jake and African-Australian guy on team 12

I've fallen behind on the Timeline and am updating now, but that guy you've circled on the far right is defs not the guy in Team #5. He has a full blown beard, where in the team pic that's not the case. Pretty sure there's a M/M beard team, as seen here that was just missed in Winton. I guess we have 13+ teams.

Assuming that is accurate... it possibly means we're looking at something longer than 12 legs. They've been moving pretty fast considering any lockdowns and have travel restrictions.
Logged

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:14:00 AM »
It's guy from team 5. They just grew beards. They were 2 weeks in quaranteene prior filming.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3009
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:34:03 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 03:39:18 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on October 20, 2020, 10:32:17 PM
We are looking at 7 to 8 teams left. 2 to 3 spots remain

Cowboys, Team 5, 7/11 and 12

Male on Team 5, Jordan, Skye/Jake and African-Australian guy on team 12

I've fallen behind on the Timeline and am updating now, but that guy you've circled on the far right is defs not the guy in Team #5. He has a full blown beard, where in the team pic that's not the case. Pretty sure there's a M/M beard team, as seen here that was just missed in Winton. I guess we have 13+ teams.

Assuming that is accurate... it possibly means we're looking at something longer than 12 legs. They've been moving pretty fast considering any lockdowns and have travel restrictions.

It's Team 5 and they are on the left in that airport pic. The sunlight may have erased their beards in that pic in Winton. :funny:

I doubt there are 13 teams.
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2085
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:23:19 PM »
Growing a beard of that length and thickness takes more than 2 weeks, probably closer to two months. I'm happy to be wrong, but I remain thoroughly unconvinced. It just does not add up to me, looks like a completely different team.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:26:02 PM »
Isn't team 5 M/F?
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3009
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:30:38 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 04:23:19 PM
Growing a beard of that length and thickness takes more than 2 weeks, probably closer to two months. I'm happy to be wrong, but I remain thoroughly unconvinced. It just does not add up to me, looks like a completely different team.

The height difference is there but we'll see. I doubt there's 13 teams.

Quote from: stunami on Today at 04:26:02 PM
Isn't team 5 M/F?

Couldn't tell at first but now I think it's the MM team above.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 