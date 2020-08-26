« previous next »
Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*

Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
This thread is theWORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler speculation/discussion of the TAR AUS 5 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


(If the start is pre-announced LIVE, then we will use that thread for all sightings Start to Airport Departure.)

ALL Discussion of the LIVE Sightings and comments on them go here!




As always, per RFF's practices, we do not spoil the start location (if known) or any non-revealed teams until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may also occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please feel free to PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!

This thread will be opened once the race is beginning.  :tup:
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings
It looks like 6 MF teams, 3 FF teams and 2 MM teams.

+ 1 MF "Salvage team". What is it supposed to mean? Any idea?

Apparently one FF team came last to task, omg, I really hope they somehow survived this, but I am not positive.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on October 09, 2020, 09:27:47 AM
+ 1 MF "Salvage team". What is it supposed to mean? Any idea?

We probably have 12 teams and the 12th place team was saved by a Salvage Pass. This could be Leg 2.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings
Can someone start adding the contestant thread pics please?  Number them by sightings or whatever.

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Winton! What a weird place to start!  :funny: Its in the middle of bloody nowhere!

The longest town is Longreach, around 110 miles away. It is possible that they started in Longreach and then drove to Winton for the legs tasks? ???
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Hey, Season 3 started at Uluru, remember? Literally the middle of nowhere in Australia, lol
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Winton! What a weird place to start!  :funny: Its in the middle of bloody nowhere!

The longest town is Longreach, around 110 miles away. It is possible that they started in Longreach and then drove to Winton for the legs tasks? ???

There is no proof this was the START. Possible this was...or was LEG 2...
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Wow, it's actually happening lol

Hoping the cast and crew all remain safe.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
LONGREACH (Beau sited at airport) TO WINTON (LEG): 1 h 51 min (179 km)
via Landsborough Hwy/A2
Fastest route, the usual traffic
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
And we're off!!!

Surprised we are starting in Queensland but that's fantastic and I'm now way more excited for this season! I am in Qld too so very keen to follow them.

For a town with a tiny population, Winton has quite a lot of tourist attractions and activities. It is notably famous for having one of the largest collections of dinosaur fossil findings in Australia! I'm speculating that this would be a self-drive leg from Longreach (only 2 hrs by car)

Confirmed/speculated tasks in Winton
  • Outback Dunny Derby outside Gregory Hotel - confirmed sightings of teams
  • The Musical Fence Museum (potential task could involve bush orchestra) - filming sighted
  • Waltzing Matilda Centre (very iconic Aussie song - would be surprised if ignored) - pure speculation
  • Dinosaur Canyon Centre / Australian Age of Dinosaurs / Lark Quarry Dinosaur Trackways - pure speculation

Possible tasks in Longreach
  • Qantas Founders' Museum (again, I would be shocked if ignored) - pure speculation
  • Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame (iconic museum of outback pioneers)
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on October 09, 2020, 09:27:47 AM
+ 1 MF "Salvage team". What is it supposed to mean? Any idea?

We probably have 12 teams and the 12th place team was saved by a Salvage Pass. This could be Leg 2.

Yeah, it looks like it. It will be strange to have 12 teams still racing at leg 2, 11 teams at leg 3... Unless there is some double elimination twist, considering leg 1 was NEL because of Salvage Pass being used, we will have elimination after elimination with only 1 NEL remaining. I am here for it, tbh. But kind of scared how editing will look like with so many teams racing...
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings
Quote from: gamerfan09 on October 09, 2020, 09:36:30 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on October 09, 2020, 09:27:47 AM
+ 1 MF "Salvage team". What is it supposed to mean? Any idea?

We probably have 12 teams and the 12th place team was saved by a Salvage Pass. This could be Leg 2.

Yeah, it looks like it. It will be strange to have 12 teams still racing at leg 2, 11 teams at leg 3... Unless there is some double elimination twist, considering leg 1 was NEL because of Salvage Pass being used, we will have elimination after elimination with only 1 NEL remaining. I am here for it, tbh. But kind of scared how editing will look like with so many teams racing...
Au2 did a good job in editing delivering teams personality enough even for an episode with 10 teams racing
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
3 Locations where teams were spotted. Wonder which leg we are on :

Sun - Castle Hill
Mon - Magnetic Island
Today - Picnic Bay
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
I need a MAP!! :pull
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Magnetic Island is a fantastic location! I was just there last month and know the area well! :conf:

The island is quite small so I doubt there would be two legs there. Are we sure they were there on Monday? They seem to have definitely been at Picnic Bay (a settlement on Magnetic Island) today.

I am speculating:
  • Leg 1 - Cairns (Tuesday October 6)
  • Leg 2 - Longreach/Winton (Friday October 9)
  • Leg 3 - Townsville (Sunday October 11)
  • Leg 4 - Magnetic Island (Wednesday October 14)
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
The other bizarre thing is that there's 2 full days between Townsville and Magnetic Island sightings despite being right near each other geographically ???

Wondering if some of the Townsville leg spilled over into the 12th, otherwise we have a real long extended pitstop  :duno:
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
We don't know what Covid things are happening. If they are requiring testing after every leg there could well be longer intervals between legs.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Looks like teams 5/11 were spotted. 5 looks like an MM team

7 MF 2 MM 3FF
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
I'm guessing we are on Leg 5 ish

Leg 3 Castle Hill/ Palm Island
Leg 4 Magnetic Island/Picnic Bay
Leg 5 Fitzroy Island

Oh and Picnic Bay Jetty was a pitstop apparently. I missed seeing the mat the other day.

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Fitzroy and Green Island should be one leg. Not sure where Palm Island fits into this all? ???
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
They were on Green Island yesterday too, got some team pics, will get up in a bit.

Ovalorange, which teams did you have pics of, please? Any FF team? I am just really curious, lol.
