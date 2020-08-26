Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
+ 1 MF "Salvage team". What is it supposed to mean? Any idea?
Winton! What a weird place to start! Its in the middle of bloody nowhere!The longest town is Longreach, around 110 miles away. It is possible that they started in Longreach and then drove to Winton for the legs tasks?
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on October 09, 2020, 09:27:47 AM+ 1 MF "Salvage team". What is it supposed to mean? Any idea? We probably have 12 teams and the 12th place team was saved by a Salvage Pass. This could be Leg 2.
Quote from: gamerfan09 on October 09, 2020, 09:36:30 AMQuote from: I ♥ TAR on October 09, 2020, 09:27:47 AM+ 1 MF "Salvage team". What is it supposed to mean? Any idea? We probably have 12 teams and the 12th place team was saved by a Salvage Pass. This could be Leg 2.Yeah, it looks like it. It will be strange to have 12 teams still racing at leg 2, 11 teams at leg 3... Unless there is some double elimination twist, considering leg 1 was NEL because of Salvage Pass being used, we will have elimination after elimination with only 1 NEL remaining. I am here for it, tbh. But kind of scared how editing will look like with so many teams racing...
