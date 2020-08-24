« previous next »
TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)

TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Tough As Nails - Finish the Job (Preview)

The final five competitors battle to be crowned the champion of TOUGH AS NAILS and win the $200,000 prize! Plus, the finalists get a much-needed boost when their loved ones cheer them on, on the two-hour season finale of Tough As Nails, Wednesday at 9/8c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eIBuwMXju1U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eIBuwMXju1U</a>
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Caps.


49


50


51


52


53


54


55


56


57


58


59


60


61


62


63


64


65


66


67


68


69


70


71


72


73


74


75


76


77


78


79


80


81


82


83


84


85


86


87


88


89


90


91


92


93


94


95
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Caps.


96


97


98


99


100


101


102


103


104


105


106


107


108


109


110


111


112


113


114


115


116


117


118


119


120


121


122


123


124


125


126


127


128


129


130


131


132


133


134


135


136


137


138


139


140


141


142
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Looking forward for the Finale... !!!  :woohoo:
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
POSSIBLE FINAL INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGE

Format :
As far as we can see from the Preview above,
It looks like they separated into two sections...

-> 5 Finalists compete against each other in order to move to the next round
-> 3 Finalists winner of the previous round compete in a new obstacle course (race to the top of the red Ford Truck)

Here I will put my prediction for the variation of final challenges :

Overall prediction is that we will looking back to some of the past challenges being played again but in a slightly different mechanism.
Just like TAR Memory Challenge when the final 3 teams are about to reach the finish line...


Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
POSSIBLE FINAL INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGE

(Not in any particular order...)

ROUND 1 : 5 Contestants

1. Chopping Woods with an Axe

Show content


2. Possibly doing something related to engraving and/or hammering

Show content


3. Driving a forklift. This is a combination task, where they were given a set of map which shows them the order of the coded plastic barrel and coded boxes and the location/spots to put the barrels and boxes (back to E06 the color-coded barrels and a mix of E07 for the boxes when they moving house stuff)

Show content










Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
POSSIBLE FINAL INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGE

ROUND 2 : 3 Contestants

(Not in any particular order...)

1. First Obstacle Course : Bursting through a wall while moving Hay Bales (going back to Overtime challenge E04)

Show content









2. Second Obstacle Course : jumping/going over the container

Show content


3. Third Obstacle Course : untying chains to retrieve a ladder (untying chains going back to Overtime challenge E02)

Show content




4. Fourth Obstacle Course : possibly working with some screws, sawing woods and hammering spikes...

Show content






Overall Final Challenge Course :




1st Post : BLUE Container (Hay Bales)
2nd Post : GREEN Container (Untying chains and ladder)
3rd Post : RED Container (still unknown, working with some tools)
4th and Final Post : YELLOW Container (going upstairs to claim the Ford Truck)





AND make no Surprise....

We can also see the FINAL 3 CONTESTANTS who go the Final Obstacle Course...  :funny: :groan:

Show content
1. DANNY
2. MURPH
3. MYLES


 :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:
Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
Quote from: ZouLy on August 29, 2020, 03:58:27 AM
POSSIBLE FINAL INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGE

Format :
As far as we can see from the Preview above,
It looks like they separated into two sections...

-> 5 Finalists compete against each other in order to move to the next round
-> 3 Finalists winner of the previous round compete in a new obstacle course (race to the top of the red Ford Truck)

Here I will put my prediction for the variation of final challenges :

Overall prediction is that we will looking back to some of the past challenges being played again but in a slightly different mechanism.
Just like TAR Memory Challenge when the final 3 teams are about to reach the finish line...


As per this Preview...

It could also possibly divided into 3 rounds,
- Round 1 : 5 Contestants (outdoor backyard)
- Round 2 : 4 Contestants
Show content
Myles, Danny, Murph and Linda
(inside a storage warehouse)
- Round 3 : 3 Contestants
Show content
Myles, Danny, Murph
(outdoor container yard)

 :duno:

Re: TAN1 Ep10: "Finish The Job" (9/2, Season Finale)
GREAT WORK ZOULY!!!

 And HUGE  thanks to ALEN for doing these this season so we can have an upclose look-see!




 :grupo:

