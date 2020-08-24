POSSIBLE FINAL INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGEROUND 2 : 3 Contestants
(Not in any particular order...)
1. First Obstacle Course : Bursting through a wall while moving Hay Bales (going back to Overtime challenge E04)
2. Second Obstacle Course : jumping/going over the container
3. Third Obstacle Course : untying chains to retrieve a ladder (untying chains going back to Overtime challenge E02)
4. Fourth Obstacle Course : possibly working with some screws, sawing woods and hammering spikes...
1st Post : BLUE
Container (Hay Bales)
2nd Post : GREEN
Container (Untying chains and ladder)
3rd Post : RED
Container (still unknown, working with some tools)
4th and Final Post : YELLOW
Container (going upstairs to claim the Ford Truck)AND make no Surprise....
We can also see the FINAL 3 CONTESTANTS
who go the Final Obstacle Course...
1. DANNY
2. MURPH
3. MYLES