POSSIBLE FINAL INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGE



Format :

As far as we can see from the Preview above,

It looks like they separated into two sections...



-> 5 Finalists compete against each other in order to move to the next round

-> 3 Finalists winner of the previous round compete in a new obstacle course (race to the top of the red Ford Truck)



Here I will put my prediction for the variation of final challenges :



Overall prediction is that we will looking back to some of the past challenges being played again but in a slightly different mechanism.

Just like TAR Memory Challenge when the final 3 teams are about to reach the finish line...





