AND THE NOMINEES ARE...
Best Picture
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Supporting Role
Olivia Colman, The Father
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Directing
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Raynie's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Music (Original Song)
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Nomadland
The Father
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Minari
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
International Feature Film
Denmark, Another Round
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio