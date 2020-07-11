« previous next »
The 93rd Annual Academy Awards

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards
Sunday, April 25, 2021 on ABC (originally scheduled for February 28, 2021 but was rescheduled to April due to coronavirus)

Nomination announcement will be on March 15, 2021
Re: The 93rd Annual Academy Awards
Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra will be doing the honors of announcing the nominations this coming Monday 3/15 starting at 8:19 AM! (eastern time)
Re: The 93rd Annual Academy Awards
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Best Picture

Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Supporting Role

Olivia Colman, The Father
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Directing

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Costume Design

Emma
Ma Raynie's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Music (Original Song)

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nomadland
The Father
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Minari

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Re: The 93rd Annual Academy Awards
93rd Oscars Nominations

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g8HyyDEqhEg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g8HyyDEqhEg</a>
