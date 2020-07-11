AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Best Picture



Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank



Actress in a Leading Role



Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday



Actor in a Leading Role



Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Actress in a Supporting Role



Olivia Colman, The Father

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy



Actor in a Supporting Role



Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



Directing



Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari



Costume Design



Emma

Ma Raynie's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio



Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul



Sound



Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal



Music (Original Song)



"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



Nomadland

The Father

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm



Writing (Original Screenplay)



The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Minari



Animated Short Film



Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People



Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye



Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time



Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha



Animated Feature Film



Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



International Feature Film



Denmark, Another Round

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?



Production Design



The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet



Cinematography



Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Visual Effects



Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet



Makeup and Hairstyling



Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

