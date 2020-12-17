These are the scores of the different couples:
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 29
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 27
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 27
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 26
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 26
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 24
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 23
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 21
These scores don't include the secret vote from Karina Tejeda, that will be revealed next Monday on the elimination gala.