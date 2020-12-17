« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7  (Read 14633 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #600 on: December 17, 2020, 09:27:15 PM »
Second gala of Free Round 6:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 29

video

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 23

video

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 26

video

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #601 on: December 17, 2020, 09:27:39 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal: 9 + ? + 10 + 10 = 29

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo: 7 + ? + 6 + 10 = 23

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta: 10 + ? + 8 + 8 = 26

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano: 7 + ? + 8 + 10 = 25
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #602 on: December 17, 2020, 09:28:00 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Será posible (Rubén Rada)
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Cómo te extraño mi amor (Leo Dan)
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Te conozco (Ricardo Arjona)
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Corazón hambriento (Abel Pintos ft. India Martínez)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #603 on: December 17, 2020, 09:29:56 PM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Monday.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #604 on: December 18, 2020, 05:32:46 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #605 on: December 18, 2020, 09:20:32 PM »
Last gala of Free Round 6:

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 24

video

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26

video

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 26

video

Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 21

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #606 on: December 18, 2020, 09:20:58 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi: 7 + ? + 7 + 10 = 24

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto: 8 + ? + 8 + 10 = 26

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch: 9 + ? + 10 + 7 = 26

Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontáne: 7 + ? + 4 + 10 = 21
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #607 on: December 18, 2020, 09:23:24 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - La Argentinidad al palo (Bersuit Vergarabat)
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Tratar de estar mejor (Diego Torres)
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Ojos así (Shakira)
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Barbie girl (Aqua)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #608 on: December 18, 2020, 09:25:32 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 29   
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 27   
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 27   
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 26   
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26   
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 26   
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25   
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25   
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 24   
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 23   
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 21

These scores don't include the secret vote from Karina Tejeda, that will be revealed next Monday on the elimination gala.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 07:57:23 PM »
Breaking news:

There won't be audience decision tonight. The jury will eliminated one couple tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 08:13:59 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Karina Tejeda secret votes were revealed:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 26 + 10 = 36
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 29 + 6 = 35
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 26 + 9 = 35
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25 + 10 = 35
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 27 + 7 = 34
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26 + 8 = 34
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 24 + 7 = 31
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 23 + 7 = 30
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 21 + 6 = 27


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 32 points.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 08:18:20 PM »
Next round is also a Free Round, and if there's time will start tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 08:54:02 PM »
First gala of Free Round 7:

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 27

video


This round the secret vote is held by Oscar Mediavilla.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 08:54:32 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano: 9 + 8 + ? + 10 = 27
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 08:55:06 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Show must go on (Queen)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10284
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 09:24:50 PM »
Duel:


After the duel, the jury decided to save two couples:

1. Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo (Unanimous decision)
2. Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi (Split decision)

Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán (ELIMINATED)

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 