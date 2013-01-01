« previous next »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 09:27:15 PM »
Second gala of Free Round 6:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 29

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 23

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 26

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 09:27:39 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal: 9 + ? + 10 + 10 = 29

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo: 7 + ? + 6 + 10 = 23

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta: 10 + ? + 8 + 8 = 26

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano: 7 + ? + 8 + 10 = 25
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 09:28:00 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Será posible (Rubén Rada)
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Cómo te extraño mi amor (Leo Dan)
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Te conozco (Ricardo Arjona)
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Corazón hambriento (Abel Pintos ft. India Martínez)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 PM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Monday.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #604 on: Today at 05:32:46 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:20:32 PM »
Last gala of Free Round 6:

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 24

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 26

Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 21

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #606 on: Today at 09:20:58 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi: 7 + ? + 7 + 10 = 24

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto: 8 + ? + 8 + 10 = 26

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch: 9 + ? + 10 + 7 = 26

Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontáne: 7 + ? + 4 + 10 = 21
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #607 on: Today at 09:23:24 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - La Argentinidad al palo (Bersuit Vergarabat)
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Tratar de estar mejor (Diego Torres)
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Ojos así (Shakira)
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Barbie girl (Aqua)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 6
« Reply #608 on: Today at 09:25:32 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 29   
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 27   
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 27   
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 26   
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26   
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 26   
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25   
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25   
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 24   
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 23   
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 21

These scores don't include the secret vote from Karina Tejeda, that will be revealed next Monday on the elimination gala.
