Quote from: Alenaveda on October 14, 2020, 09:56:55 AM Natalia Cociuffo, vocal coach of Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta and Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora, has tested positive from COVID-19. As a precaution, both teams have been tested and are isolated.



Update:



All test were negative. However both couples are not going to perform on this round. Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta will be replaced by Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari. And Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora by Pablito Ruiz & Ivana Rossi.



Update II:A new batch of tests was made. This time the ones made to Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta were positive (this info was confirmed by both of them via social media), therefore they won't be performing on the two following rounds.