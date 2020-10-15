« previous next »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #350 on: October 15, 2020, 10:11:27 PM »
First zero of the season, this time from Oscar Mediavilla. The victims, Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #351 on: October 15, 2020, 10:15:10 PM »
Fourth gala of Tributes:

Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain - Score: 14

video

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 19

video

Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo - Score: 17

video

Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano - Score: 11

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #352 on: October 15, 2020, 10:15:44 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain: 2 + ? + 5 + 7 = 14

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano: 7 + ? + 5 + 7 = 19

Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo: 8 + ? + 3 + 6 = 17

Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano: 6 + ? + 0 + 5 = 11 
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #353 on: October 15, 2020, 10:16:09 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain - Para vivir / Septiembre del 88 (Cacho Castaña)
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Inconsciente colectivo (Charly García)
Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo - Enamorada / Prisionero / Yo te diré / Ya lo sabía (Miranda)
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano - Soy Cordobés (Rodrigo)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #354 on: October 16, 2020, 12:37:02 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari
Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco
Pablito Ruiz & Ivana Rossi
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #355 on: October 16, 2020, 10:06:33 PM »
Fifth gala of Tributes:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 28

video

Pablito Ruiz & Ivana Rossi - Score: 23

video

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti - Score: 27

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #356 on: October 16, 2020, 10:07:04 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari: 9 + ? + 9 + 10 = 28

Pablito Ruiz & Ivana Rossi: 8 + ? + 8 + 7 = 23

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti: 9 + ? + 8 + 10 = 27
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #357 on: October 16, 2020, 10:07:27 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Corazón valiente / Fuiste / No me arrepiento de este amor / Paisaje / No es mi despedida (Gilda)
Pablito Ruiz & Ivana Rossi - Telephone / Bad romance / Born this way (Lady Gaga)
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti - A mi manera (Maria Martha Serra Lima) / Honrar la vida (Estela Raval)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #358 on: Today at 07:13:38 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 15, 2020, 01:54:51 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 14, 2020, 09:56:55 AM
Natalia Cociuffo, vocal coach of Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta and Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora, has tested positive from COVID-19. As a precaution, both teams have been tested and are isolated.

Update:

All test were negative. However both couples are not going to perform on this round. Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta will be replaced by Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari. And Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora by Pablito Ruiz & Ivana Rossi.

Update II:

A new batch of tests was made. This time the ones made to Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta were positive (this info was confirmed by both of them via social media), therefore they won't be performing on the two following rounds.
