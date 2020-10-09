Natalia Cociuffo, vocal coach of Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta and Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora, has tested positive from COVID-19. As a precaution, both teams have been tested and are isolated.

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle



"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez