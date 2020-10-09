« previous next »
Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES  (Read 7350 times)

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #325 on: October 09, 2020, 09:10:51 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña - Cosas de la vida (Eros Ramazzotti)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #326 on: October 09, 2020, 09:11:35 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo + Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 32
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi - Score: 29
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich - Score: 29
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello + Fátima Florez - Score: 26
Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito + Laura Miller - Score: 26
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz - Score: 26
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón + Rocío Quiroz - Score: 24
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero - Score: 24
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez - Score: 23
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera - Score: 23
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto + Andrea Rincón - Score: 21
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal + Germán "Tripa" Tripel - Score: 20
Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta - Score: 19
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña - Score: 17
Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani - Score: 15
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal - Score: 13

These scores don't include the secret vote from Nacha Guevara, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #327 on: October 09, 2020, 09:19:19 PM »
Announced today, Carmen Barbieri returns to the show on the next round.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #328 on: October 09, 2020, 09:39:37 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Nacha Guevara secret votes were revealed:

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo + Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 32 + 9 = 41
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi - Score: 29 + 10 = 39
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich - Score: 29 + 8 = 37
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello + Fátima Florez - Score: 26 + 9 = 35
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón + Rocío Quiroz - Score: 24 + 10 = 34
Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito + Laura Miller - Score: 26 + 6 = 32
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero - Score: 24 + 8 = 32
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera - Score: 23 + 9 = 32
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz - Score: 26 + 5 = 31
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez - Score: 23 + 7 = 30
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal + Germán "Tripa" Tripel - Score: 20 + 9 = 29
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto + Andrea Rincón - Score: 21 + 7 = 28
Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta - Score: 19 + 6 = 25
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña - Score: 17 + 8 = 25
Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani - Score: 15 + 7 = 22
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal - Score: 13 + 5 = 18


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 26 points.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #329 on: October 09, 2020, 10:41:36 PM »
Duel:


After the duel, the jury decided to save one couple by split decision:

1. Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña

And the BAR decided to save one couple by split decision:

2. Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani

There was no more time, so the decision on which couple is eliminated will happen on Monday.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 01:51:55 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 08:37:55 PM »
As it happened last week, there's going to be a special performance by Brian Lanzelotta, Santiago Griffo, Rodrigo Tapari, Gastón Angrisani and Antonio Ríos.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:37:55 PM
As it happened last week, there's going to be a special performance by Brian Lanzelotta, Santiago Griffo, Rodrigo Tapari, Gastón Angrisani and Antonio Ríos.

Here's the performance:

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:01:58 PM »
First gala of Tributes:

Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 26

video

Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 18

video

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 26

video


This round the secret vote is held by Karina Tejeda.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:02:36 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito: 8 + ? + 8 + 10 = 26

Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello: 6 + ? + 5 + 7 = 18

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca: 10 + ? + 8 + 8 = 26
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:03:55 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Media novia (Palito Ortega) / El baile del ladrillo (Violeta Rivas) / Que suerte (Violeta Rivas) / El camaleón (Chico Novarro)
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Jugate conmigo (Jugate conmigo main theme) / Corazón con agujeritos (Daniela Mastricchio & Romina Yan) / Bonita de más (Erreway)
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Esa extraña dama / Como una loba / Me das cada día mas / Piensa en mí (Valeria Lynch)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:19:35 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 09, 2020, 10:41:36 PM
Duel:


After the duel, the jury decided to save one couple by split decision:

1. Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña

And the BAR decided to save one couple by split decision:

2. Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani


And this is the audience decision, made by phone and through the ElTrece website:


Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo - 48 % (ELIMINATED)
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - 52 %
