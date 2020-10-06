« previous next »
Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS  (Read 7184 times)

Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #300 on: October 06, 2020, 10:04:30 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #301 on: October 06, 2020, 10:21:36 PM »
Fifth gala of Trios:

Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta - Score: 19

video

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez - Score: 23

video

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera - Score: 23         

video
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #302 on: October 06, 2020, 10:21:59 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta: ? + 6 + 7 + 8 (-2) = 19

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez: ? + 10 + 9 + 6 (-2) = 23

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera: ? + 8 + 6 + 8 (+1) = 23   
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #303 on: October 06, 2020, 10:22:26 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta - Mentirosa (Ráfaga)
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez - Por ese palpitar (Sandro)
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera - Bandanda Medley (Bandana)      
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #304 on: October 07, 2020, 11:14:28 AM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani      
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña            
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #305 on: October 07, 2020, 08:44:37 PM »
Charlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #306 on: October 07, 2020, 09:02:01 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was against the couple, taking one point.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #307 on: October 07, 2020, 09:18:45 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #308 on: October 07, 2020, 09:53:19 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #309 on: October 07, 2020, 10:15:54 PM »
Sixth gala of Trios:

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani - Score: 15

video

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero - Score: 24

video

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz - Score: 26      

video
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #310 on: October 07, 2020, 10:16:19 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani: ? + 4 + 5 + 7 (-1) = 15

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero: ? + 6 + 7 + 9 (+2) = 24

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz: ? + 7 + 7 + 9 (+3) = 26
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #311 on: October 07, 2020, 10:16:56 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani - A puro dolor (Son by four)
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero - Mariposa tecknicolor (Fito Páez)
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz - Todos me miran (Gloria Trevi)
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 12:04:12 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 07, 2020, 08:44:37 PM
Charlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.

Update:

Alex was tested early morning. If the result is negative, he's going to be performing tonight.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 05:26:52 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 12:04:12 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 07, 2020, 08:44:37 PM
Charlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.

Update:

Alex was tested early morning. If the result is negative, he's going to be performing tonight.

Charlotte is going to be replaced by Miguel Ángel Cherruti, who will be performing with his daughter Bianca.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #314 on: Yesterday at 05:31:36 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich      
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #315 on: Yesterday at 09:37:40 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #316 on: Yesterday at 09:41:17 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was against the couple, taking two points.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #317 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #318 on: Yesterday at 10:16:11 PM »
Seventh gala of Trios:

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi - Score: 29

video

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal - Score: 13

video

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich - Score: 29
   
video
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #319 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi: ? + 8 + 10 + 8 (+3) = 29

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal: ? + 5 + 6 + 4 (-2) = 13

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich: ? + 8 + 8 + 10 (+3) = 29
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi - Bésame la boca (Ricardo Montaner)
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal - Casi ángeles medley (Casi ángeles)
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich - Soy lo que soy (Sandra Mihanovich)
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #321 on: Today at 05:15:23 PM »
News update:

Elimination will happen tonight.

Also Alex Caniggia test was negative. Is still not clear if he's going to be performing tonight, if he's going to be replaced or a different decisión will be taken.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:08:35 PM »
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was neutral not taking or adding points.
Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:09:59 PM »
Last gala of Trios:

Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña - Score: 17

video

Online Alenaveda

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:10:29 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña: ? + 7 + 5 + 5 (0) = 17
