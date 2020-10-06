Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Charlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:44:37 PMCharlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.Update:Alex was tested early morning. If the result is negative, he's going to be performing tonight.
