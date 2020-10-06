« previous next »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #300 on: October 06, 2020, 10:04:30 PM
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #301 on: October 06, 2020, 10:21:36 PM
Fifth gala of Trios:

Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta - Score: 19

video

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez - Score: 23

video

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera - Score: 23         

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #302 on: October 06, 2020, 10:21:59 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta: ? + 6 + 7 + 8 (-2) = 19

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez: ? + 10 + 9 + 6 (-2) = 23

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera: ? + 8 + 6 + 8 (+1) = 23   
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #303 on: October 06, 2020, 10:22:26 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Micaela Viciconte & Allito Gallo + Ariel Pucheta - Mentirosa (Ráfaga)
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta + Lowrdez - Por ese palpitar (Sandro)
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar + Lissa Vera - Bandanda Medley (Bandana)      
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 AM
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani      
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano + Roberto Peña            
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 08:44:37 PM
Charlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 PM
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was against the couple, taking one point.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 09:18:45 PM
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 09:53:19 PM
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 10:15:54 PM
Sixth gala of Trios:

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani - Score: 15

video

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero - Score: 24

video

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz - Score: 26      

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani: ? + 4 + 5 + 7 (-1) = 15

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero: ? + 6 + 7 + 9 (+2) = 24

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz: ? + 7 + 7 + 9 (+3) = 26
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 10:16:56 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco + Gastón Angrisani - A puro dolor (Son by four)
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora + Flor Otero - Mariposa tecknicolor (Fito Páez)
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca + Pablito Ruiz - Todos me miran (Gloria Trevi)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #312 on: Today at 12:04:12 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:44:37 PM
Charlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.

Update:

Alex was tested early morning. If the result is negative, he's going to be performing tonight.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #313 on: Today at 05:26:52 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 12:04:12 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:44:37 PM
Charlotte Caniggia have tested positive of COVID-19. She and her team have been isolated. Also, as she was during the weekend with his brother Alex, him and his team were isolated too.

Update:

Alex was tested early morning. If the result is negative, he's going to be performing tonight.

Charlotte is going to be replaced by Miguel Ángel Cherruti, who will be performing with his daughter Bianca.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #314 on: Today at 05:31:36 PM
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich      
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #315 on: Today at 09:37:40 PM
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #316 on: Today at 09:41:17 PM
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was against the couple, taking two points.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #317 on: Today at 10:12:00 PM
The hosts asked for the BAR after one couple received the score. In this case, the decision was on behalf of the couple.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #318 on: Today at 10:16:11 PM
Seventh gala of Trios:

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi - Score: 29

video

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal - Score: 13

video

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich - Score: 29
   
video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #319 on: Today at 10:16:36 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi: ? + 8 + 10 + 8 (+3) = 29

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal: ? + 5 + 6 + 4 (-2) = 13

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich: ? + 8 + 8 + 10 (+3) = 29
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIOS
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:17:09 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti + Ivana Rossi - Bésame la boca (Ricardo Montaner)
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi + Rochi Igarzabal - Casi ángeles medley (Casi ángeles)
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano + Sandra Mihanovich - Soy lo que soy (Sandra Mihanovich)
