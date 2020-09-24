« previous next »
SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 24, 2020, 09:59:50 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - La ley y la trampa (El Chaqueño Palavecino)
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - That don't impress me much (Shania Twain)
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Que nadie sepa mi sufrir (Soledad Pastorutti)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 25, 2020, 11:43:13 AM
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar
Esmeralda Mitre & Nell Valenti
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora


This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 25, 2020, 10:09:46 PM
Breaking news:

Florencia Torrente last COVID test was positive; therefore she won't be performing next Monday and will stay isolated until the results are negative. Also her team was isolated.

She's going to be replaced by Paula Trapani on this round.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 25, 2020, 10:32:01 PM
Fifth gala of Free Round 2:

Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito - Score: 27

video

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora - Score: 20

video

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar - Score: 15

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 25, 2020, 10:32:26 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito: 9 + 10 + 8 + ? = 27

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora: 7 + 6 + 7 + ? = 20

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar: 6 + 5 + 4 + ? = 15
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 25, 2020, 10:33:02 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito - Arráncame la vida (Chico Novarro)
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora - Ella (Tan Biónica)
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar - Solo aquí (Airbag)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 28, 2020, 09:41:15 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on September 25, 2020, 10:09:46 PM
Breaking news:

Florencia Torrente last COVID test was positive; therefore she won't be performing next Monday and will stay isolated until the results are negative. Also her team was isolated.

She's going to be replaced by Paula Trapani on this round.

Update:

Florencia's partner has been tested and the result was negative, but her vocal coach test result was positive. Also Jay Mammon, who was in contact with her (and also shares the same coach with Florencia) had to do the test during the weekend with negative result. However, he was tested again this morning. If the negative result is confirmed, he will be performing tonight. If not, he'll be replaced.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 28, 2020, 10:21:25 PM
Sixth gala of Free Round 2:

Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 20

video

Esmeralda Mitre & Nell Valenti - Score: 9

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 28, 2020, 10:21:58 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco: 8 + 6 + 6  + ? = 20

Esmeralda Mitre & Nell Valenti: 3 + 3 + 3 + ? = 9
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
September 28, 2020, 10:22:19 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco - Que tango hay que cantar (Cacho Castaña)
Esmeralda Mitre & Nell Valenti - A little respect (Erasure)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
Yesterday at 10:07:45 PM
Last gala of Free Round 2:

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 23

video

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
Yesterday at 10:09:53 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto: 7 + 8 + 8 + ? = 23
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
Yesterday at 10:10:51 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Alba (Diego Torres)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
Yesterday at 10:12:21 PM
These are the scores of the different couples:

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 29
Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito - Score: 27
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 24
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 23
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 23
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano - Score: 21
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 21
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 20
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón - Score: 20
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora - Score: 20
Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 20
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 19
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 19
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 19
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar - Score: 15
Micaela Viciconte & Alejandro Gallo - Score: 14
Esmeralda Mitre & Nell Valenti - Score: 9

These scores don't include the secret vote from Moria Casán, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
Yesterday at 10:21:17 PM
The sentence round ended with these scores after Moria Casán secret votes were revealed:

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 29 + 10 = 39
Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito - Score: 27 + 8 = 35
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 24 + 10 = 34
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 23 + 7 = 30
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano - Score: 21 + 10 = 31
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 21 + 10 = 31
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 20 + 8 = 28
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón - Score: 20 + 8 = 28
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora - Score: 20 + 8 = 28
Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 20 + 7 = 27
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 19 + 8 = 27
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 19 + 7 = 26
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 19 + 7 = 26
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar - Score: 15 + 6 = 21
Micaela Viciconte & Alejandro Gallo - Score: 14 + 6 = 20
Esmeralda Mitre & Nell Valenti - Score: 9 + 4 = 13


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 22 points.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
Yesterday at 10:22:22 PM
Due to not having more time, the Duel and the Elimination will happen tomorrow.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 2
Yesterday at 10:30:48 PM
News update:

As it happened in the last two seasons of DFAD, starting on the next rhythm (TRIOS) there will be a BAR.
