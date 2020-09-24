These are the scores of the different couples:
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 29
Luisa Albinoni & Mariano Zito - Score: 27
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 24
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 23
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 23
Alexander Caniggia & Melina De Piano - Score: 21
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 21
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 20
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón - Score: 20
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora - Score: 20
Paula Trapani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 20
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 19
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 19
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 19
Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar - Score: 15
Micaela Viciconte & Alejandro Gallo - Score: 14
Esmeralda Mitre & Nell Valenti - Score: 9
These scores don't include the secret vote from Moria Casán, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.