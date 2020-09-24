Breaking news:



Florencia Torrente last COVID test was positive; therefore she won't be performing next Monday and will stay isolated until the results are negative. Also her team was isolated.



She's going to be replaced by Paula Trapani on this round.



Update:Florencia's partner has been tested and the result was negative, but her vocal coach test result was positive. Also Jay Mammon, who was in contact with her (and also shares the same coach with Florencia) had to do the test during the weekend with negative result. However, he was tested again this morning. If the negative result is confirmed, he will be performing tonight. If not, he'll be replaced.