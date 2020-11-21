This season on The Amazing Race...

This is the Sacred Valley of Peru. A land that was once ruled by one of the most powerful empires in world history, it is now a popular tourist destination known for its sprawling hills and mysterious ruins. And today it is from here...

The Ollantaytambo Sanctuary, the Final 3 teams will embark on 12th and final leg of The Amazing Race

FLY TO YOUR FINAL DESTINATION: BOSTON, UNITED STATES

The final three teams will now fly to Boston, United State via Lima and Houston. Boston is one of the most historical cities in the country and is known for its great role in European settlement, democracy, and the formation of the American governament. Along with this, it is known for its sports culture, home of some of the greatest athletic clubs of all time, like the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots. The city is home to some of the top education institutions of America and will also play host to the final leg of The Amazing Race.

MAKE YOUR WAY TO NORTH POINT PARK

When teams arrive in Boston, they will travel by taxi to North Point Park, where the Cahrles River meets the Atlantic Ocean. Here, teams will find their next clue.

WHO'S FEELIN DUCKY?

A Roadblock is a task only one team member can perform. The stakes of the Race have never been higher, and the challenges will be the hardest yet. Along with team work, grit, and skill, teams will also need to rely on luck to get them through this final leg. This Roadblock will put their skill to the test, and see who has the best luck today.

Boston is known for it's location on the Eastern Seaboard. This has lead to a significant impact on culture and tourism. Many come to Boston to enjoy the coast, and the historic streets, which has lead to the popularization of amphibious vehicles, better known as Duck Boats. In this Roadblock, one team member would learn how to drive a duck boat, an amphibious vehicle. After completing an on land course, they would learn how to drive the duck boat through the water. If the captain approved of their skills, they would get their next clue.

GETTIN DUCKY

After completing the Roadblock, the not participating team member will hop aboard the duck boat and be given a ride by their team member through the Charles River. Teams will need to keep their eyes peeled, and search for a buoy with their next clue attached to it.

MAKE YOUR WAY TO BOSTON COMMON

Teams will now head to the heart of Boston and find this famous green space, the Boston Common. Teams will search the area for their next clue.

PEDAL THROUGH THE RACE

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Boston is the Freedom Trail. This route winding through Boston takes people through history, passing by multiple landmarks key to the history of the city. Now, teams will bike along a section of the Freedom Trail. At each monument, teams would find a hint about a team previously eliminated on the Race.

Teams would ride their bikes as far as the Old South Meeting House, the place known for holding the Boston Tea Party. Here, teams had to match each monument to the leg number the team represented by the hint was eliminated on. If they had correctly put the monuments in this order, they would receive their next clue.

MAKE YOUR WAY TO PADDY O'S

Boston is famous for it's Irish culture and is known for its Irish pubs that can be found on almost every corner. Teams will make their way to this one, Paddy O's, where they will find their next clue.

LEPRECHAUN FASHION SHOW

Hundreds of people take to the streets of Boston for its St. Patrick's Day festivities. All dressed in green, everyone comes to have a good time. Teams will now get to experience these celebrations first hand as they try to find the clothing for a leprechaun amongst the party goers. Inside the bar, teams would find a leprechaun mannequin dressed in St. Patricks Day themed clothing. Teams would then have to search among the party goers on Union Street for ones wearing the same pieces of clothing. Teams would take the clothing and recreate the leprechaun mannequin. If they had done so correctly, the bartender would give teams their next clue.

MAKE YOUR WAY TO THE SPORTS MUSEUM AT TD GARDEN

Bostonian's are some of the biggest sports fans in the world. The city is the home of the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and the Boston Celtics. Teams will now make their way to The Sports Museum at TD Garden, the venue used by the Bruins and Patriots. Here, teams will find their next clue.

WHO'S READY FOR OVERTIME?

A Roadblock is a task only one team member can perform. Since this is the second Roadblock of the leg, the team member who did not complete the first Roadblock MUST complete this one. The final challenge of the Race will test teams knowledge on the 11 previous legs. This is it: who can persevere? who can pull it out? who is ready for overtime?

In the final Roadblock, one team member would enter The Sports Museum. Inside they would find 11 podiums and 20 mascot heads. Each mascot head represented a task encountered on the Race. Teams would need to put the mascot heads on the podiums in the order they encountered them on in the Race. Although there were 20 heads and multiple answers, a certain criteria had to be met by the heads: 2 Active Route Info's, 2 Animals, 4 Roadblocks, 2 Detours, and 1 Mode of Transportation. Different heads could fall into multiple categories, but only one combination would work.

Once teams had solved the correct combination of mascot heads, they would unlock a twelfth podium unveiling their final clue.

FINAL INNING

After completing the final Roadblock, a twelfth podium would unlock for teams. This podium revealed a final mascot head: Wally the Green Monster, the mascot of the Boston Red Sox. Teams would need to figure out that this meant the Finish Line would be found at Fenway Park, the home of the Red Sox.

MAKE YOUR WAY TO THE FINISH LINE: FENWAY PARK