« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!  (Read 14059 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline smiley

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2321
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Starts on Page 47!
« Reply #1225 on: November 21, 2020, 05:21:41 PM »
What's going on with this?  :funny:
Logged

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Starts on Page 47!
« Reply #1226 on: November 21, 2020, 11:23:09 PM »
Do not reply to this thread for now. ;)

Preparing for the Design Show..
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1227 on: November 22, 2020, 12:07:03 AM »


DAY #125:
SITE: CHRIST'S COLLEGE, CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND
TIME: 12.00 PM





Phil Keoghan: Finalists, your time is up! We will begin the Final Round Design Show now. Thank you for waiting.

I will post both the Final Route Wiki link and the Final Leg design in this order:

Nuku
Bookworm
nrh2110
betheactress

Unfortunately we haven't heard anything until now from betheactress, but we will reserve the spots for their designs. betheactress will get a penalty because the late submission if they submit within 3 days from when the Design Show.

However, if betheactress doesn't submit until then, unfortunately we have to DISQUALIFY them from the game and we will move on with a Final 3 between Nuku, Bookworm, and nrh2110.

Also, about the special Guest Judge, the hosts haven't received permission from Peach to announce his name. So we will post the scoring criteria for the Final Round by the time when we announce the special Guest Judge. We would like to also invite all viewers of this thread to give your scores to the finalists too. We will inform more about how you will judge later as well.

Once again, please do not reply to this thread until you're allowed to do so.

So, without too much waiting, let's start the Final Round Design Show!
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1228 on: November 22, 2020, 12:07:38 AM »


The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII
Finalist #1: Nuku

Final Route:

Leg 1 (New Zealand)
Leg 2 (New Zealand → Australia)
Leg 3 (Australia → Cambodia)
Leg 4 (Cambodia → Thailand)
Leg 5 (Thailand → Kenya)
Leg 6 (Kenya)
Leg 7 (Kenya → Croatia)
Leg 8 (Croatia → Latvia)
Leg 9 (Latvia → Czech Republic)
Leg 10 (Czech Republic → Spain)
Leg 11 (Spain → Peru)
Leg 12 (Peru → United States)

Click HERE to read Nuku's Final Route Wiki.



Final Leg Design:

Show content

This season on The Amazing Race...


For the first time ever, teams started on foreign soil...


And quickly jumped into the Race...


Covering nearly every corner of the globe...


Teams got to experience the world in unimaginable ways...


But were always ready to battle it out...


This season had teams exploring new destinations...


And pushing themselves beyond their limits...


All to make it to here, the finale!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


This is the Sacred Valley of Peru. A land that was once ruled by one of the most powerful empires in world history, it is now a popular tourist destination known for its sprawling hills and mysterious ruins. And today it is from here...


The Ollantaytambo Sanctuary, the Final 3 teams will embark on 12th and final leg of The Amazing Race


FLY TO YOUR FINAL DESTINATION: BOSTON, UNITED STATES


The final three teams will now fly to Boston, United State via Lima and Houston. Boston is one of the most historical cities in the country and is known for its great role in European settlement, democracy, and the formation of the American governament. Along with this, it is known for its sports culture, home of some of the greatest athletic clubs of all time, like the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots. The city is home to some of the top education institutions of America and will also play host to the final leg of The Amazing Race.


MAKE YOUR WAY TO NORTH POINT PARK


When teams arrive in Boston, they will travel by taxi to North Point Park, where the Cahrles River meets the Atlantic Ocean. Here, teams will find their next clue.


WHO'S FEELIN DUCKY?
A Roadblock is a task only one team member can perform. The stakes of the Race have never been higher, and the challenges will be the hardest yet. Along with team work, grit, and skill, teams will also need to rely on luck to get them through this final leg. This Roadblock will put their skill to the test, and see who has the best luck today.


Boston is known for it's location on the Eastern Seaboard. This has lead to a significant impact on culture and tourism. Many come to Boston to enjoy the coast, and the historic streets, which has lead to the popularization of amphibious vehicles, better known as Duck Boats. In this Roadblock, one team member would learn how to drive a duck boat, an amphibious vehicle. After completing an on land course, they would learn how to drive the duck boat through the water. If the captain approved of their skills, they would get their next clue.


GETTIN DUCKY


After completing the Roadblock, the not participating team member will hop aboard the duck boat and be given a ride by their team member through the Charles River. Teams will need to keep their eyes peeled, and search for a buoy with their next clue attached to it.


MAKE YOUR WAY TO BOSTON COMMON


Teams will now head to the heart of Boston and find this famous green space, the Boston Common. Teams will search the area for their next clue.


PEDAL THROUGH THE RACE


One of the most popular tourist attractions in Boston is the Freedom Trail. This route winding through Boston takes people through history, passing by multiple landmarks key to the history of the city. Now, teams will bike along a section of the Freedom Trail. At each monument, teams would find a hint about a team previously eliminated on the Race.

Show content


Teams would ride their bikes as far as the Old South Meeting House, the place known for holding the Boston Tea Party. Here, teams had to match each monument to the leg number the team represented by the hint was eliminated on. If they had correctly put the monuments in this order, they would receive their next clue.


MAKE YOUR WAY TO PADDY O'S


Boston is famous for it's Irish culture and is known for its Irish pubs that can be found on almost every corner. Teams will make their way to this one, Paddy O's, where they will find their next clue.


LEPRECHAUN FASHION SHOW


Hundreds of people take to the streets of Boston for its St. Patrick's Day festivities. All dressed in green, everyone comes to have a good time. Teams will now get to experience these celebrations first hand as they try to find the clothing for a leprechaun amongst the party goers. Inside the bar, teams would find a leprechaun mannequin dressed in St. Patricks Day themed clothing. Teams would then have to search among the party goers on Union Street for ones wearing the same pieces of clothing. Teams would take the clothing and recreate the leprechaun mannequin. If they had done so correctly, the bartender would give teams their next clue.


MAKE YOUR WAY TO THE SPORTS MUSEUM AT TD GARDEN


Bostonian's are some of the biggest sports fans in the world. The city is the home of the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and the Boston Celtics. Teams will now make their way to The Sports Museum at TD Garden, the venue used by the Bruins and Patriots. Here, teams will find their next clue.


WHO'S READY FOR OVERTIME?
A Roadblock is a task only one team member can perform. Since this is the second Roadblock of the leg, the team member who did not complete the first Roadblock MUST complete this one. The final challenge of the Race will test teams knowledge on the 11 previous legs. This is it: who can persevere? who can pull it out? who is ready for overtime?


In the final Roadblock, one team member would enter The Sports Museum. Inside they would find 11 podiums and 20 mascot heads. Each mascot head represented a task encountered on the Race. Teams would need to put the mascot heads on the podiums in the order they encountered them on in the Race. Although there were 20 heads and multiple answers, a certain criteria had to be met by the heads: 2 Active Route Info's, 2 Animals, 4 Roadblocks, 2 Detours, and 1 Mode of Transportation. Different heads could fall into multiple categories, but only one combination would work.

Show content

Once teams had solved the correct combination of mascot heads, they would unlock a twelfth podium unveiling their final clue.


FINAL INNING


After completing the final Roadblock, a twelfth podium would unlock for teams. This podium revealed a final mascot head: Wally the Green Monster, the mascot of the Boston Red Sox. Teams would need to figure out that this meant the Finish Line would be found at Fenway Park, the home of the Red Sox.


MAKE YOUR WAY TO THE FINISH LINE: FENWAY PARK


This is it! Teams will now make their way to one of the most popular sporting venues in the world: Fenway Park. The first team to cross the Finish Line here will be crowned the WINNERS of THE AMAZING RACE.
Show content
Wow finale! If you told me in July after I submitted that Outer Banks leg that I would be designing in the finale of Design Challenge, I would have called you crazy!! But here I am! I worked for it and I made it and am beyond proud of myself for what I have accomplished!! I can gurantee that this round is my stringest yet! I came to play and I am goin for first place! So here we go let me talk you through this leg. So I chose Boston because I have been eyeing a finale there for years since TAR started doing finales in underused cities (Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit, etc). The culture of this city is great so i knew i wouldn't have trouble designing here! So first task Duck Boats! These r super cool and instead of ur normal adrenaline task at the beginning i wanted a cool once in a lifetime experience but with skill!! basically this is just teams learning to drive it then completing a course with like turning, reversing, parking, things like that then learning how to go in water! after thatttt teams go in water together to a buoy in the river!! obviosuly a trained driver will be on board jsut in case! next up freedom trail! i wanted a cool task  that really dealt with the history of boston so freedom trail it is!!! the biking makes it a little physical!! and i think the memorizing what team did what adds a tricky memory component to it! if teams dont get it right, they dont have to do full course just go back to monument they need! if i had more time i prob would have included pics of all locations!! next up the irish task! this will look so cool on TV!! so in the bar is a leprechaun mannequin wearing a bunch of st pattys clothing. teams then go into the streets and search the party goers for ones wearing those clothing articles (will not be like taking off shirts and pants just like hats, vests, glasses, necklaces, etc.) and teams use the accessories to recreate the mannequin!!! now final roadblock! had to include sports in boston!! so essentially task isnt really in the sports museum its just thats where the other team members will wait, while the actual task happens in some like conference room that is done up for the task!! teams have a pile of 20 mascot heads that represent the legs and teams must find the 11 that fully meet the criteria! once they are done they get their final clue yipee!!!! whcih is the wally head and teams must figure out that means fenway park!!! i think this leg would be super cool and fun and exciting to watch and i have 2 pretty good memory tasks and other really challenging ones! hope u enjoy! this game has been an honour and u judges KILLED IT!!!
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1229 on: November 22, 2020, 12:08:10 AM »


The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII
Finalist #2: Bookworm

Final Route:

Leg 1 (Guatemala)
Leg 2 (Guatemala → Brazil)
Leg 3 (Brazil → Spain)
Leg 4 (Spain → Croatia)
Leg 5 (Croatia → Belgium)
Leg 6 (Belgium → Kenya)
Leg 7 (Kenya → Ethiopia)
Leg 8 (Ethiopia → Sri Lanka)
Leg 9 (Sri Lanka → Uzbekistan)
Leg 10 (Uzbekistan → China)
Leg 11 (China)
Leg 12 (China → United States)

Click HERE to read Bookworm's Final Route Wiki.



Final Leg Design:

Show content




Phil: Having emerged rapidly from humble origins in the 19th Century, Shanghai is today known for its distinctive skyline and ultra-modern feel.




Phil: And towering over this skyline, in the Lujiazui District, lies the Shanghai World Financial Center.



Phil: Our Final 3 teams checked in at the SkyDeck on the 100th Floor. As the afternoon wanes on in Shanghai, the teams will depart for the Final Leg of the Amazing Race!

Phil: Kelly & Tara, who arrived first, will depart at 3:05 pm.

Kelly: Final Leg, let's go!
Tara: Fly to Durango, Colorado! You have $28 for this Leg of the Race!
Kelly: Out West is where we belong!





Phil: Teams must now fly across the Pacific Ocean to Durango, Colorado! A quiet town in the American Southwest, its heyday was based on silver mining. Today, however, its economy is built on tourism due to its stunning location at the crossroads between the desert and the mighty Rocky Mountains.

All teams depart between 3:05 and 4:08 and make their way 40-50 minutes to Shanghai Pudong Airport. All teams were given tickets on the same flight, arriving in Durango at 10:50 am.







Phil: When teams arrive in Durango, they must drive themselves to the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in downtown Durango. It is here that they'll find their next clue.

Roadblock: Who's Been Keeping Track of the Race?



Phil: The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway snakes through the Rocky Mountains, providing some absolutely breathtaking scenery. Today, however, our teams won't be traveling through this landscape; rather, they'll travel back in time as they recount the 11 prior legs of the Race.



Phil: Over the course of the Race, teams may have noticed that certain legs may have had things in common. Take, for example, lifts in Salvador, Zagreb, and Zhangjiajie. Three lifts, one Race! In this Roadblock, one team member must solve a series of riddles pertaining to these similarities as they navigate between train cabins.



Phil: Team members will enter through the caboose, where they'll find an open chest with a silver ingot and an attached key. Inscribed on the ingot will be a clue that involves math and prior locations. They'll have to proceed either forwards or backwards through the train cars to find the right chest, which will only open for their attached key. They can then open the chest and retrieve their next ingot. Each team member will choose a different ingot to start, setting them on a different path with the same questions in a different order.



Phil: After seven riddles, team members will unlock the final chest, containing their next clue.

"Drive to the Southern Ute Museum in Ignacio and search the grounds for your next clue!"





Phil: Teams must drive outside the town of Durango and enter the Southern Ute Reservation. Then, they must find the Southern Ute Museum in the town of Ignacio. This architectural gem emphasizes the people's connection to nature and reinforces cultural practices, from the teepee-like loft to the concentric circles in the inner garden. Teams will find their next clue here.

"Build a teepee the old fashioned way- without instructions!



Phil: A symbol of the Great Plains that covered half of the American continent and the peoples that proudly presided over them, the teepee is a powerful reminder of the cultures that dotted the United States for the bulk of its history. The Southern Ute were a people of convergence, inhabiting the intersection of the Great Plains, the Rocky Mountains, and the desert of the Colorado Plateau. The teepee was a ubiquitous feature of Ute life and as such was often built from memory. Today, teams must do the same and build a teepee without instructions or an example.



Phil: The Ute were also known for their petroglyphs. These artistic expressions often served to tell stories, and, today, they will do the same. Only this story will detail our teams building teepees!



Phil: Between the twelve poles and three pieces of fabric, there are ten petroglyphs, forming five pairs. Each pair will determine where the sheets will be sewn together, poles will be tied together, and sheets will be tied to poles. Once teams have built a solid, standing structure, a Southern Ute elder will give them their next clue.

"Drive to the town of Pagosa Springs and locate the Red Ryder Rodeo Grounds."





Phil: Teams must now drive an hour to the town of Pagosa Springs. Known for its rustic feel and rural hospitality, the city is a popular tourist destination for its access to beautiful wilderness and the hot springs that lend the town its name.



Phil: When teams arrive in the town, they must drive to the Red Ryder Rodeo Grounds. Home to an annual Rodeo that's been celebrated for over seventy years, it is here where teams will find their next clue."

"It's time to meet a local hero."



Phil: The Rodeo Grounds were named after Red Ryder, a local hero enshrined in a favorite comic book. This Western classic, encapsulating the frontier feel of the Southwest, is almost as popular as the rodeo itself. Teams must now find ten rodeo lookalikes.



Phil: One team member must ride a mechanical bull. For as long as they ride the bull, ten participants in the crowd will hold up Red Ryder comic book covers for the other team member to observe, from fifteen feet away. Team members may switch roles at any time.



Phil: They must then walk into a sea of 300 cowboys, searching for ten dressed identically to Red Ryder in each comic. When they gather all ten cowboys and line them up in the order corresponding to their respective comic book covers, they'll receive their next clue.

"Drive yourselves to Hippy Dip Hot Springs."





Phil: While most of the town's hot springs are part of resorts, locals have gathered stones to create the Hippy Dip Hot Springs, where hot spring water meets the San Juan River.

Roadblock: Who wants to take a ride down memory lane? Note: if your partner performed the previous Roadblock, you must do this one.



Phil: Colorfest, an annual hot air balloon festival, brings many to Pagosa Springs. Today, one team member must use keen eyes to pay extra attention to these balloons as they immerse themselves in Pagosa Springs's famous waterways.



Phil: Just like the first task of the race in Guatemala, each balloon has a letter or two on it. Teams must search the sky for eleven balloons whose designs mimicked the flags of the eleven countries visited on the Race.



Phil: One team member must ride an inner tube down the San Juan River, looking to discern the correct balloons from all the imposters as they rode down the river.



Phil: When they reached a marked dock at the Geothermal Greenhouse Project, they would exit the river and make their way to a balloonist. If they had seen all the letters, they could attempt to unscramble them to find the name of the Finish Line. If not, they would take a 5-minute shuttle back to Hippy Dip Hot Springs to try again. If the team member could decode "GREAT SAND DUNES" from the balloons, they would receive their next clue.



"Drive yourselves to the Great Sand Dunes Oasis outside the Great Sand Dunes National Park."



Phil: Teams must now drive almost two hours towards the Great Sand Dune National Park. Once here, they'll find their next clue at the Great Sand Dune Oasis, where'll their find sleds and their next clue.

"Bike, run, and sled to the Finish Line! This is it, go go go!"



Phil: Teams must now pick up sand sleds and goggles and ride fat-tired bikes into the Great Sand Dunes National Park. Then, they'll follow a marked trail up the Great Sand Dune.



Phil: Once at the top, teams will ride their sleds down the Great Sand Dune and run to the Finish Line!





Phil: I'll be waiting here, amongst the natural beauty of the American West. The first team to find me here, run past their fellow competitors, and cross the Finish Line after 5 continents, 11 countries, 17 cities, and over 30,000 miles will win The Amazing Race!


Show content
Maps:





Obviously, this is my Phil's wishlist destination Leg. Colorado has incredibly natural scenery and I wanted to depict it, so I seized the opportunity. It fits in with Round 1, so chalk it up to redemption, too. I know I'll improve upon eighth place today :funny:

I had teams depart from Shanghai midday in order to arrive in Durango in the midmorning. Theres a longer layover in LAX than I wouldve liked, but its worth it to get the proper timing for the finale. As one would expect of the final leg, all teams should easily make this flight.

Teams only have enough money to make it to the airport, as thats all they need. Theyll be driving themselves, which is both fitting for the leg setting and provides an extra challenge.

The first RB, in my opinion, is a unique take on a memory task. Theres no danger aspect, as the train will not be moving from the depot. While it would be interesting, to say the least, and provide excellent scenery, it would be impractical and create a bunching as the train made its way back to the station. Nevertheless, teams have the same questions, but in a different order, to prevent any helping, not that I would expect any teams to actually help each other on the final leg. Also, each team will have a different chest in each car to compliment the different sequences. To add to the confusion, each of the train cars will have three chests, even if they never need to be opened.

Teams then drive themselves outside of town and head to the Southern Ute Reservation. I wanted a physical task, as this leg is overwhelmingly mental, and after reflecting on the positive feedback to my assembly task (the driftwood sculpture) in my first finale, I settled on an assembly task. Yes, a teepee was featured on TARCan and TAR 5, and, yes, it is more of a plains innovation (though the Ute had a plains culture and Colorado has a significant portion of its land, as Pi would attest, in the Great Plains region). However, I set my task apart from prior teepee assembly tasks by providing an IKEA-like twist. Instead of an example to follow, teams have to match glyphs- it shouldnt be too difficult to find matching edges or corners, but it nevertheless allows for some common sense to shine, rather than direction following and attention to detail.

The Rodeo task was pretty fascinating to develop. Given the Wild West feel, I wanted to include some sort of typical Western task. However, once I found the comics, I immediately went from a physical task to a mental-type task. With one team member riding a mechanical bull, skill and endurance come into play. It also takes elements from BB Comics in having teams memorize details while moving and under a time crunch. However, it diverges in that teams need to find lookalikes. In the crowd of 300, which is enough of a headache, there are perhaps 3 cowboys, occasionally 4, dressed quite similarly, with only specific details distinguishing them. I promise I got this idea before TAR32 went to Paris! Further, each team has 10 different comics, to avoid any interactions among teams or punishing teams that arrive later and having fewer options to go through. I also want to note that the depiction of Little Beaver originates in 1938 and I do not condone any stereotypical representations of indigenous peoples. Despite the lack of clothing, however, he is not overtly offensive, as the feathers and horse riding were common among Plains tribes (the main offense is the reliance on pidgin English to write his dialogue, which would not be evident in the comic book covers). Thank you for understanding and I hope you all do understand that I am not attempting to be complacent in facing old stereotypes and this almost prevented me from using the task.

As soon as I saw Colorfest, I knew it would be perfect for a final challenge. It reminded me of the kites, creates a stunning visual, and allows for a testing of flag knowledge. I also incorporated the task with the hot springs for which the town is famous. Multiple runs down a river will add drama, but the runs are only ~8 minutes each. With the shuttle taking 3 minutes, team members will be back on the river in 12 minutes, adding a minute for getting in and out. This means it isnt overly demanding to force teams to go on multiple runs. Further, the balloons wont be in order, making flag knowledge critical (determining which letters to use), as well as race memory (putting the letters in order).

The Finish Line is in a breathtaking location and Im proud to showcase it. The sand sledding wont change any placements, but itll provide a scenic end to the season! I didnt want to ruin momentum by forcing teams to cross a designated line or anything. Instead, they get one final rush of adrenaline before running to the mat. A two-hour drive between the final RB and the Finish Line isnt ideal, but its worth it for the incredible scenery.

Leg timing: Teams should reach the cars by 11. The first RB should take roughly half an hour to an hour; it isnt too difficult. The teepee ARI will take an hour to an hour and a half. The Red Ryder task will take 30 to 50 min, and the Final RB will take between 1 hour and an hour and a half. With the 4 hours of driving, teams should reach the Finish Line between 6 pm and 8 pm. Sunset will cast over the finish line, but there will be enough light for all teams to sled safely due to the timing. The Great Sand Dunes and Railroad open in March and close in October, which is why my finale date is in 2021. I hope yall enjoyed and its been an incredible journey in TAR DC 8!

Final Wiki: https://bookworms-design-challenge-8-entry.fandom.com/wiki/TAR_Design_Challenge_8:_Bookworm%27s_Route_Submission
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1230 on: November 22, 2020, 12:08:39 AM »


The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII
Finalist #3: nrh2110

Final Route:

Leg 1 (Japan)
Leg 2 (Japan → Tibet)
Leg 3 (Tibet → Brunei)
Leg 4 (Brunei → New Zealand)
Leg 5 (New Zealand → Maldives)
Leg 6 (Maldives → Egypt)
Leg 7 (Egypt → Finland)
Leg 8 (Finland)
Leg 9 (Finland → France → Andorra → Spain)
Leg 10 (Spain → Peru)
Leg 11 (Peru → Costa Rica)
Leg 12 (Costa Rica → United States)

Click HERE to read nrh2110's Final Route Wiki.



Final Leg Design:

Show content
Previously on The Amazing Race...



Eleven returning teams departed in Kyoto, Japan to settle some Unfinished Business!



Teams found themselves on top of the world...



...and at the bottom of the sea...



...all while having a jolly good time!



Along the way, eight teams were eliminated!

Scott & Blair...
Liz & Michael...
Tiffany & Krista...
Matt & Ashley...
James & Abba...
Pam & Winnie...
Tanner & Josh...
Nicole & Victor...

...I am very sorry to tell you that you've both been eliminated from the race.

Matt & Redmond came onto their previous race as strangers...



...and after a bad taxi in Seoul cost them an entry into the Final Three in their first race...



...they were able to secure a first place on their second go, securing them an entry in the Final Three!

Andy & Tommy dominated their first race with six wins...



...but after getting lost in Panama on their last race...



...they came back and avenged themselves by earning a spot in the Final Three!

Kym & Alli were a fierce team to beat on their first race...



...but after a failed Fast Forward cost them the race their first time...



...they managed to pedal themselves into the Final Three!

Tonight, these teams will go toe-to-toe as they race one more time to try to settle their Unfinished Business and win the million dollars and...



...The Amazing Race!


This is San José.



San José is considered one of the most livable cities in Central America, where it is surrounded by a picturesque scenery of mountains, volcanoes and jungle. Here, Costa Ricans enjoy a pura vida in a beautiful relaxed city, and one of the ways they enjoy themselves is by watching football at its National Stadium.



This enormous multi-purpose stadium was the first modern sports arena to be built in Central America. And from here, three teams will depart on the last leg of their journey to settle their Unfinished Business.

Matt & Redmond won the last leg of the race. They will depart first at 8:46 AM.



Matt: Last leg, dude!
Redmond: *grabs leg* No, THIS is the last leg!

Route Info: Fly to your final destination city, Cleveland, Ohio!



All teams will now fly over 2,000 miles across the Gulf of Mexico and the southern United States to the Forest City, Cleveland, Ohio! Upon arrival in Cleveland, teams must travel by taxi to the Public Square, where they will find their next clue.



You have 235 USD for this leg of the race.

Matt: Let's get it!


All teams are on the same 3:08 PM flight to Cleveland, arriving at 10:46 AM the next day via Dallas/Fort Worth.




Roadblock: Who's feeling super?



What many people might not know is that the Man of Steel himself was created here in the Rust Belt by native Clevelander Jerry Siegal and his friend Joe Shuster. Since then, Superman has become one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. In this Roadblock, one team member must enter a phone booth and change into Superman's tights. Then, they must choose an instructor to teach them choreography for a fight scene. Once they feel they are ready, they can take on a horde of villains in front of a camera. If they can properly perform the choreography without fail, the director will hand them their next clue.


Route Info: Make your way to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



Teams must now make their way to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Once there, they will find their next clue in front of the entrance.


Route Info: Using a Polaroid camera and the phonographs provided, find the three corresponding pieces of memorabilia.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame could be considered the pinnacle of modern musicit is a place where musicians dream of being inducted into. Here, teams will have to listen to three different phonographs playing music and find and take pictures of the corresponding artists' memorabiliaDavid Bowie's Moonlight Tour suit, Kurt Cobain's guitar, and Aretha Franklin's Radio City dress. Once they have all three photos, they can bring them to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Cleveland native Joe Walsh of The Eagles, who, if correct, will take their picture, which will have their next clue on the back of it.


Route Info: Make your way to Pierogi Palace and fill and seal 30 pierogis to receive your next clue.



At the heart of Cleveland is its large Eastern European population. In the early 1900s, Cleveland's bold economic growth and job market attracted immigrants who brought their traditions with them, and even now, some of the local favorites are Eastern European cuisine. Here at Pierogi Palace, teams will have to change into a chef's uniform and fill and seal 30 pierogis to the satisfaction of the head cook, who will give them their next clue upon approval.


Route Info: It's time to find Ralphie Parker!



Part of American Christmas traditions are that of its Christmas movies, and A Christmas Story is considered one of the most popular of them all. Teams must figure out that Ralphie Parker is one of the main characters of A Christmas Story and find his house here in Cleveland to get their next clue.


Route Info: Travel by taxi to the NASA Glenn Research Center.



Teams must now travel by taxi to the John Glenn NASA Research Center, one of the main research facilities for the US aerospace program. Once there, they will find their next clue waiting for them in the field in front.


Roadblock: Who's ready for one last mission? Note: If you performed the previous Roadblock, your partner must do this Roadblock.



Across 35,000 miles, these teams had to perform a numerous amount of tasks in order to secure their spot in the Final Three. And here at the NASA Research Center, teams will have to remember these tasks in order to blast off to the Finish Line. One team member must don an orange astronaut's suit and search among a pile of model rockets for twelve rockets that have a picture on them corresponding to one of their many missions on each leg. Once they have correctly found them and placed them in order, they will be taken to a launch area, where they can launch a small rocket into the air. Once the rocket has been launched, it will release their final clue midair, which will parachute down to them.


Route Info: Make your way to the Finish Line, Lakewood Park!



Along the way, these eight teams were eliminated!





But in the end, only one of the Final Three teams will be able to settle their Unfinished Business. The first team to cross the Finish Line here will win the one million dollars and...



The Amazing Race!


Wiki: https://nrh2110s-amazing-race.fandom.com/wiki/Nrh%27s_Design_Challenge_8_Race#Results

Show content
Notes about Legs 1-11:

Show content
Just want to start out by saying I've really enjoyed this race and I'm grateful that the judges saw something in me to let me get into the final round. There were a few times I was worried I was going to get eliminated so I'm honestly just grateful to be here.

When creating this route, I had a few things in mind:

a) choosing locations that would be challenging to design in
b) choosing locations that haven't been visited an deserve a visit
c) making legs that would be fun to watch on TV
d) avoiding the repetitive tasks (like the rappel/bungee tasks)
e) taking Jobby's advice and creating legs that make me want to go there and do the same thing.

Let's start by saying that I created this race with the idea in mind of it racing at the end of winter/beginning of spring for one reasonI want it to not be winter weather anywhere else except for the visit to Rovaniemi (where there'll be snow until late April, early May). But I'll get to that.

First leg is the Japan leg. It's pretty much the same as I submitted it, but I took Jobby's advice of having the lotus flower task at the temple.

Second leg is the Tibet leg. I changed it up a little bit. Firstly, the Roadblock is now the very first task (with an overnight stay before it to acclimate to altitude) and to make it so there's no pointless tasks before the HoA. I then got rid of the H2H and replaced it with an ARI where they have to learn the gestures (I believe this was gamer's idea). The Detour is now at the end of the leg and the pit stop is in a more exciting place (it wouldn't have been allowed for the mountain requirement).

Third leg, I wanted to take Kami's comments that he'd like to see a leg in Brunei. This was easily the most challenging leg for me to write. The leg starts in the capital with a Bruneian kite task and then a visit to the famous Kampong Ayer stilted village. The kite task I think will be great to watchthe frustration of the racers trying to keep the kite in air and the likelihoods of the kites crashing down will be great for TV. The boats are small enough and are simple enough that racers can figure out how to operate one and I think trying to find their way around the village would make an interesting to watch task. Then going out to rural/jungle Brunei with the sepak takraw, which will be a difficult task but great for TV. Finally, I added the zipline (which is an actual existing zipline in the park) to add one more TV moment.

Fourth leg is almost the same as my NZ leg, however for logistical purposes, I am having them fly into Auckland and drive to Rotorua (only a 2 hour drive, and that'll make up for it being a shorter leg task-wise). It's also a non-elimination leg because I wouldn't want a shorter leg to have a consequence like that.

Fifth leg is a leg I've been wanting to design in for a while, a Maldives leg. Another thing I considered when building this route was to have different sceneriesurban, mountain, rural, tropical, hot, cold, etc. This is fulfills that tropical scenery. I also wanted to have realistic race elements like the Travelocity sponsorship and I figured this would be the perfect leg for it. Firstly, teams have to take a boat out to Kurumba Maldives, which is the oldest resort in the Maldives. It's not far offshore from Hulhumalé (the island where Malé Airport is) and the resorts are an import part of Maldives because that where the majority of the income comes from. The speed bump incorporates this by having them set up the tables/umbrellas/chairssomething not too difficult but enough of a hiccup to constitute a speed bump. Then, diving for the gnome would be in an area that isn't too deep and is realistically diveable out of a boat (like maybe 10ft deep). Next, I wanted to incorporate a way of life in the Roadblock and that is waste disposal. Waste in The Maldives is either burnt or put onto a barge to go out to India, and trash is often collected in these bags onto these trash bikes that teams will be doing the Roadblock on. Then for the Detour I wanted to have one Blind Detour on the race, and I figured this was good because this is balanced. The submarine can be really quick if you can remember it (20 minutes) but if you keep forgetting itll be difficult. Then with the Maldivian coral necklaces (a local craft specialty) I think the necklaces should be intricate enough that it will take significant time and then walking around in a smelly and busy market will make it a very unpleasant task. Then finally, I thought the coral building ARI was a great way to end the race. This is actually a thingin 2018, Summer Island had 3-D printed casts made of fake coral which were then filled with concrete and then pieced together.

Sixth leg, my Egypt leg. Nothing changed other than the fact that they are arriving by plane instead of train.

Seventh leg is the same ordeal, nothing has changed.

Eighth leg is my favorite leg of the entire race. As I noted in my Wiki, the way this season would air is for this episode to air right before Christmas as a Christmas special. The first task will be so great to watch, and I think having them both in the same area as the U-Turn too would make it not difficult for teams to catch up (as Andy & Tommy do on my leaderboard). The presents task is kind of similar to the Bora Bora sand castles, but the difference here is that teams can either choose to tear through the wrapping paper or carefully unwrap each box and put it back together. I think 100-150 boxes would be enough to make it a difficult Detour. Then for the other side, theyll be riding with a reindeer driver along a short course so they have to remember who the kid is at each of the eight locations and what toy they wanted. They wont know if its wrong until they finish the course, so itll make it difficult if they cant remember. The Angry Birds task I think would be fun to watch on TV, especially with the sound effects that they can edit in. The Roadblock could be a mess, but it could also be very easy (as it would be for Andy & Tommy to catch up since they are in fact snowboarders). I imagine a go-pro on them as they go downhill. And then I think leading huskies to the pit stop would make great for promos.

Ninth leg I wanted to do something uniquea three country leg. I just did one of these in my race that I was hosting and it was a lot of fun. Each of the cities are only about a couple hour drive max between each, so its very doable. The first task is an allusion to Perpignans international photojournalism festival. Secondly, Andorra is a destination for extreme sports such as skiing but also mountain biking due to its rough terrain, and I think having that as Roadblock will be fun to watch (especially when they inevitably get lost going down the mountain). Then with the Caldea Andorra, purely just something for TV (and something that could make viewers want to go there; I implore you to look up pictures of the place). I then end it in Barcelona with the Detour. I think each of these tasks are very unique. For safety precautions, teams will wear safety pads and helmets if they choose Stand, and there will be an example so they can see how to safely climb up (also by lowering the number of tiers it makes it much more safe).

Tenth leg is my Peru leg, however I added the Speed Bump. Not much to say here other than that the Speed Bump ties into the Roadblock and its not particularly hard so its still possible to overcome (even though in my race, Tanner & Josh are U-Turned, so they dont.)

Eleventh leg is my leg that satisfies Phils destinations. With it being the leg before the finale, I knew I had to stay within San José to make for easy departure the next leg and create a more ceremonious ending to the penultimate leg (I cant really think of any rural penultimate legs). In Parque Morazan, visitors can come and catch local jugglers gather and practice  (like in this video. The route wont be particularly difficultbasic juggling and a few tricks like under the arm. Then with the Detour I wanted to speak to two aspects of Tican life that are importantcoffee and sodas. Coffee is the most important crop in Costa Rica and each region has its own blend so I think this Detour speaks to it. Then sodassmall family run restaurants that are a huge part of life in Costa Rica. Teams wont be told what the special is, they have to figure out that its on the sign out front, and then cooking and serving it will be a nice and wholesome task to watch. Then finally, the sack racea favorite of Tican children and will be great for promos.

Thank you so much! I hope you enjoyed this race.


Cleveland notes:

Show content
I wanted to challenge myself with this leg. I know we were told we could design a final leg in any location, but Im very much more into traditional designing and creating a race that could very well be used someday, especially given that Im designing a second Unfinished Business. So to challenge myself, I picked an unused city thats not particularly a tourist destination.

The first Roadblock I think would be amazing for TV and promos. Of course, there will be no physical contact (and racers will understand this when learning the fight choreography) but the shots that will come out of this will be great, especially with all the extras dressed up as villains and attacking the racer. It combines martial arts with memory. Itll mostly be hand blocks and [fake] punches, and the villains will have hyperbolic reactions to these blocks and punches. There'll be 20 villains and each villain only requires one or two blocks/punches. And while this may be something that could be done on a Los Angeles finale, I think given that Superman was created in Cleveland, its a good ode to have it here.

Secondly, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Its a pretty decently sized museum so finding the items will be a little difficult (if I could find a layout to show locations of the memorabilia I would provide it but I couldnt). Also no visit to Cleveland would be complete without a visit here. And I think having Joe Walsh as the clue giver would be great for TV!

I also wanted to give a nod to the Eastern European community in Cleveland with the pierogi task. Theres a number of foods that are favorites in Cleveland that could be a nod to this (like Polish Boys) but I think pierogis makes for the best TV. If you want to see how the teams would be filling and folding, you can watchhere. The dough will already be cut and the filling will be premade so all they have to do is fill and seal.

A Christmas Story House is a small task to give teams a task where they have to figure out a location. Ive personally never seen A Christmas Story, but I know its a favorite of Americans for some reason, so if a team cant figure out who Ralphie Parker is, youll have these fans yelling at their TV.

Finally, the memory task. I immediately knew I wanted to do a memory task at NASA (Ive actually considered doing a leg in Houston for a NASA task) and I think this is a great way to end the season. The picture I used for the Roadblock is exactly what itll look like in terms of the setup for each station and the rockets (though the rockets will have pictures on them). Theyll all be in a pile in the center, with hundreds of rockets with pictures on them as red herrings. Im having them go to a separate area to launch the rocket rather than launch the ones they set up for three reasons: a) the chances of them stepping on rockets trying to find the correct ones could damage them and make them unable to launch, b) I wouldnt want them to feel the weight of the clue, and c) I think the rocket would have to be a little bigger than the ones they use so it can hold the clue and the parachute. And then to have the clue parachuting down, thats just purely for great TV. And then I have the finish line in Lakewood Park to give a picturesque ending in front of Lake Erie.

If you have any more concerns, refer to the wiki please!

Here is the flight for the leg: https://i.ibb.co/ZL5xv68/Screen-Shot-2020-11-19-at-5-52-16-PM.png

Here is the map: https://i.ibb.co/sWJgTgz/Screen-Shot-2020-11-19-at-5-53-31-PM.png

Calculations for money (using numbeo.com):

$34 for taxi to Public Square
$8 for taxi to R&R Hall of Fame
$10 for taxi to Pierogi Palace
$10 for taxi to A Christmas Story House
$30 for taxi to NASA
$23 for taxi to Finish Line
$120 for taxi wait times
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1231 on: November 22, 2020, 12:09:47 AM »


The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII
Finalist #4: betheactress

Reserved for betheactress' Final Route and Final Leg Design
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1232 on: November 22, 2020, 12:10:29 AM »
You may reply now. :tup:
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Pi/

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • Ian & Kaysar <3
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1233 on: November 22, 2020, 12:13:40 AM »
betheactress, clear your inbox please. :hrt:
Logged
I'm so tired of being tired / Sure as night will follow day / Most things I worry about / Never happen anyway - Tom Petty, "Crawling Back to You"
Design Challenge VIII
Rest in peace, Alex Trebek

Offline smiley

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2321
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1234 on: November 22, 2020, 12:18:26 AM »
Hope betheactress' submits!

Everyone has an amazing route <3333
Logged

Online Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1630
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1235 on: November 22, 2020, 09:18:40 AM »
It's such a wonderful feeling to finally see the final routes and designs- hoping betheactress can submit to complete the quartet!

No matter who wins, they'll be a deserving winner! I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised to see NRH's leg in Brunei. I had never found the country to be particularly promising, but he's delivered a great leg! Nuku's Southeast Asia legs are great, too!

Also lol at everyone designing a leg in Spain :funny: We actually had multiple countries in common; Peru, Croatia, Kenya, and New Zealand all featured multiple visits. TAR should take note, perhaps :)
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Online Nuku

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 32
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1236 on: November 22, 2020, 10:09:17 AM »
Wow wow wow what a finale!! hope betheactress can submit as it is a gurantee they have an incredible design put together!!

lol at us using lots of the same countries!! love it and how we each showcased them differently!!

nrh visiting maldives and brunei <3

bookworm your europe and african legs are incredible <3

three solid routes!!! dk how a winner will be decided, but they will definitely be deserving!!

i would also like to take this time to say wow what a season! when i started that first round i never thought i would be in this finale!! i am beyond thankful to have competed with and bonded with many of these contestants, especially my fellow finalists bookworm and nrh! safe to say we KILLED it!! also to the judges: you have hosted the BEST design challenge to date! you kept things going smoothly and helped everyone grow as a designer! i for one had a blast competing and that is because of the dynamics of this game thanks to the judges!

thank you everyone this game has been incredible and i am beyond stoked for the results!
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2424
  • <3
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1237 on: November 22, 2020, 10:23:07 AM »
Congratulations everyone! Such high level!
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Online nrh2110

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1238 on: November 22, 2020, 02:09:09 PM »
I haven't had the chance to go through everyone's full wikis but great job everyone! This clearly shows we all deserved to be here.

Also lol at Bookworm and I both doing a task related to superhero comics  :lol: :lol: (side note, I just want to point out, as Declive can testify, that I wrote my Cleveland leg before I saw the Kazakhstan episode a couple days ago, as I didn't know it was a double episode, so I know it's a little similar to the stunt Detour, but I promise I did not copy or get any ideas from it!)

Also lol at everyone using Spain. That being said, everyone did a good job at picking different locations even in the countries we did share (and even in my little bit of sharing of Barcelona with Bookworm). Also, everyone did a starting leg outside of the country and ended in the US  :funny:

Lots of places I'd love to see a leg in somedayLatvia and Uzbekistan would be great additions in the future!

Also s/o to Nuku, I don't know if you guys noticed, but unlike Bookworm and I, Nuku only used two of his legs from the race, creating 10 legs just for this Round. Haven't read the legs thoroughly yet but that's still very impressive!

And thank you for the compliments on Brunei and The Maldives  :2hearts: in my three seasons of hosting NRH, those two were arguably the toughest legs to come up with so I appreciate that you guys have enjoyed them  :2hearts:

Everyone give yourselves a pat on the back! We can finally relax for a bit  :funny:

I hope Betheactress gets to submit, they really dominated this season and would be a shame if that's how they got out :(

I hope everyone who's gotten this far considers hosting an RFF Fantasy Race sometime in the future! Recently we've been getting the same hosts over and over again (lol I'm guilty of this), but I'd love see some fresh faces, especially with the caliber I've seen in this game!
Logged

Offline MikeDodgers

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
  • PHINBELLA POWER!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1239 on: Today at 01:52:53 PM »
Finally seeing all these designs for the final route and final leg makes me see the high caliber of work everyone put in. I had 2 ideas for the finale leg and this season was the closest I came to the finale. Congrats to the final 4, congrats in advance to the eventual winner and here's hoping that one day I get to make the finale of a DC!

Looking back - the last round was my undoing. The Philippines leg was too long and I probably should've added in parts of my planned Florence leg as part of leg 1, cutting out one of the ARIs and the 2nd RB, moving them to Florence with the Pit Stop in that area.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:53 PM by MikeDodgers »
Logged
"When you're lost out there and you're all alone, a light is waiting to carry you home....."

-Theme song from 'Full House' (1987-1995)

Offline betheactress

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 03:51:58 PM »
I submitted  :bow:

eta: eep i didnt do title quotes or prizes :sweat
« Last Edit: Today at 03:55:16 PM by betheactress »
Logged

Offline Pi/

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • Ian & Kaysar <3
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 03:56:40 PM »
Thanks, betheactress! :luvya:

Just a heads up for the other designers and any interested audience members: The late deadline mentioned in reply #1227 is no longer in effect. betheactress will be able to submit; they experienced an extraordinary circumstance beyond their control. Kamineko will edit in their design once he is available. (Designers, if you need to contact the hosts about this, please do so by message and not on the thread.)

In other news: expect an interesting game announcement to come later today!  :cheer:
Logged
I'm so tired of being tired / Sure as night will follow day / Most things I worry about / Never happen anyway - Tom Petty, "Crawling Back to You"
Design Challenge VIII
Rest in peace, Alex Trebek

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Round Design Show on Page 50!
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 06:18:46 PM »
:popcorn: :popcorn: :popcorn:
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 