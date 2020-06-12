Your First Look at Matt James! - The Bachelor



After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package: strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time on "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY JAN 4 8|7c on ABC!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws</a>