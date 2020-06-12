« previous next »
The Bachelor 25: Matt James

The Bachelor 25: Matt James
June 12, 2020, 08:38:00 AM
The new Bachelor will be Matt James, the first black man in the history of Bachelor Nation franchise and was just announced on Good Morning America today June 12, 2020.

His season will begin in 2021.
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Reply #1 on: June 12, 2020, 08:39:33 AM
ABC Press Release

MATT JAMES ANNOUNCED AS THE STAR OF THE 25TH SEASON OF THE BACHELOR

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. Today, Matt announced on Good Morning America that he will take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABCs hit romance reality series, The Bachelor.

While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time. The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the football team. He went on to play professional football, before moving to New York City, where he now resides. His love of food and passion for giving back led to his creation of an organization that is designed to find creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences throughout the city.

Season 25 of The Bachelor is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/press-releases/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Reply #2 on: June 12, 2020, 08:55:10 AM
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Reply #3 on: June 12, 2020, 09:43:13 AM
Matt James becomes the first black lead of The Bachelor in franchise history

The 28-year-old was originally cast as a suitor in Clare Crawleys season of The Bachelorette.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LsXi3ftGnJQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LsXi3ftGnJQ</a>
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Reply #4 on: June 12, 2020, 10:47:05 AM
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Reply #5 on: November 10, 2020, 11:06:13 AM
SEASON PREMIERE

MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Reply #6 on: November 18, 2020, 05:05:01 PM
Your First Look at Matt James! - The Bachelor

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package: strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time on "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY JAN 4 8|7c on ABC!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws</a>
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:20:45 PM
ABC PRESS RELEASE

SEASON PREMIERE
MATT JAMES BEGINS THE SEARCH FOR HIS SOUL MATE ON ABCS THE BACHELOR,
PREMIERING ITS LANDMARK 25th SEASON ON MONDAY, JAN. 4

A Record 32 Women Are Eager to Win Matts Heart and Final Rose

2501  Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABCs hit romance reality series The Bachelor, will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans cant wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasnt been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his lifeno matter what challenges he will faceas he starts his search for his happily ever after on the season premiere of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

A record-breaking 32 exceptional, beautiful women have come from all over the country to leave their everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the accomplished, handsome heartthrob from North Carolina. The bachelorettes pull out all the stops to catch his eye. One woman causes a stir by arriving in nothing but black lingerie and asks Matt to help her pick out an outfit from a rack of clothes.

But the drama is ratcheted up when dueling ladies arrive: one in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley, only to be upstaged by another being carried in on a throne like Cleopatra, wearing a gold crown. Behold the Queen!

However, nothing can stop the first blossoms of romance from blooming between Matt and the women. One who was born deaf and has a cochlear implant wins his admiration, but will she garner the coveted first impression rose?

Matt finds his first rose ceremony overwhelming, discovering it difficult to say goodbye to the women he really didnt want to disappoint. Twenty-four hopeful bachelorettes remain to join him on his romantic adventure to find the love of his life who could be his future wife.

A list of the bachelorettes will be released at a later date.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Source: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2501-1/
