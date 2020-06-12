« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelor 25: Matt James  (Read 1218 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« on: June 12, 2020, 08:38:00 AM »
The new Bachelor will be Matt James, the first black man in the history of Bachelor Nation franchise and was just announced on Good Morning America today June 12, 2020.

His season will begin in 2021.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #1 on: June 12, 2020, 08:39:33 AM »
ABC Press Release

MATT JAMES ANNOUNCED AS THE STAR OF THE 25TH SEASON OF THE BACHELOR

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. Today, Matt announced on Good Morning America that he will take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABCs hit romance reality series, The Bachelor.

While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time. The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the football team. He went on to play professional football, before moving to New York City, where he now resides. His love of food and passion for giving back led to his creation of an organization that is designed to find creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences throughout the city.

Season 25 of The Bachelor is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/press-releases/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24366
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #2 on: June 12, 2020, 08:55:10 AM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24366
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #3 on: June 12, 2020, 09:43:13 AM »
Matt James becomes the first black lead of The Bachelor in franchise history

The 28-year-old was originally cast as a suitor in Clare Crawleys season of The Bachelorette.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LsXi3ftGnJQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LsXi3ftGnJQ</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24366
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #4 on: June 12, 2020, 10:47:05 AM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24366
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #5 on: November 10, 2020, 11:06:13 AM »
SEASON PREMIERE

MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #6 on: November 18, 2020, 05:05:01 PM »
Your First Look at Matt James! - The Bachelor

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package: strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time on "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY JAN 4 8|7c on ABC!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws</a>
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #7 on: December 07, 2020, 07:20:45 PM »
ABC PRESS RELEASE

SEASON PREMIERE
MATT JAMES BEGINS THE SEARCH FOR HIS SOUL MATE ON ABCS THE BACHELOR,
PREMIERING ITS LANDMARK 25th SEASON ON MONDAY, JAN. 4

A Record 32 Women Are Eager to Win Matts Heart and Final Rose

2501  Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABCs hit romance reality series The Bachelor, will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans cant wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasnt been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his lifeno matter what challenges he will faceas he starts his search for his happily ever after on the season premiere of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

A record-breaking 32 exceptional, beautiful women have come from all over the country to leave their everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the accomplished, handsome heartthrob from North Carolina. The bachelorettes pull out all the stops to catch his eye. One woman causes a stir by arriving in nothing but black lingerie and asks Matt to help her pick out an outfit from a rack of clothes.

But the drama is ratcheted up when dueling ladies arrive: one in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley, only to be upstaged by another being carried in on a throne like Cleopatra, wearing a gold crown. Behold the Queen!

However, nothing can stop the first blossoms of romance from blooming between Matt and the women. One who was born deaf and has a cochlear implant wins his admiration, but will she garner the coveted first impression rose?

Matt finds his first rose ceremony overwhelming, discovering it difficult to say goodbye to the women he really didnt want to disappoint. Twenty-four hopeful bachelorettes remain to join him on his romantic adventure to find the love of his life who could be his future wife.

A list of the bachelorettes will be released at a later date.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Source: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2501-1/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #8 on: December 11, 2020, 06:04:29 PM »
ABC PRESS RELEASE

THIRTY-TWO BACHELORETTES LOOK TO CAPTURE MATT JAMES HEART
ON THE MOMENTOUS 25th SEASON OF THE BACHELOR,
PREMIERING MONDAY, JAN. 4, ON ABC

Thirty-two incredible women are on the hunt for love with Matt James when the exciting, landmark 25th edition of The Bachelor premieres on MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

At the end of night one, 24 lucky bachelorettes remain to toast the Bachelor and join him on the romantic adventure of a lifetime!

The 32 women who will vie for Matts heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.
Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, N.Y.
Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, Calif.
Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, Calif.
Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, Calif.
Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Conn.
Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, N.M.
Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.
Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.
Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.
Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.
Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Wash.
Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.
Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.
Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.
Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.
Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.
MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colo.
Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.
Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.
Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date. 

Source: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2501-1/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #9 on: December 11, 2020, 06:12:57 PM »
Meet the Women of The Bachelor S25

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/czPd6N1OLPU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/czPd6N1OLPU</a>
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #10 on: December 11, 2020, 06:19:55 PM »
Meet the Women of "The Bachelor" 2021 with Matt James

Get ready, Bachelor Nation: Matt James kicks off a new season of "The Bachelor" soon, and now you can meet the ladies who will be fighting for the attention of the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love. Watch The Bachelor 2021 season premiere MONDAY JAN 4 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p1HiSEOQSi4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p1HiSEOQSi4</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24366
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #11 on: December 23, 2020, 09:36:00 AM »
Matt James' Season Sneak Peek - The Bachelor

The dra-MATT-ic new season of The Bachelor begins Monday, Jan 4 on ABC.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pjW-JUULSNQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pjW-JUULSNQ</a>
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #12 on: January 06, 2021, 09:30:20 AM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 1 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-1/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #13 on: January 06, 2021, 09:33:39 AM »
ABC Press Release

The 24 women who survived the rose ceremony on arrival night discover that dating Matt is intoxicating although the atmosphere among the women is plain toxic. Matts adventurous first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell between the other jealous women, including Victoria. The largest group date in Bachelor history has 18 women dress up for a wedding photo shoot, with Matt as the groom kissing his brides. Sarah is thrilled to join Matt on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane, but the love-struck bachelorette is having a difficult time seeing him with other ladies, leading to multiple women spiraling out of control.

The 24 women who will vie for Matts heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.
Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.
Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.
Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.
Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.
Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.
Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.
Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.
Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.
Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.
MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.
Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.
Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2502/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #14 on: January 14, 2021, 03:03:01 AM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 2 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-2/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #15 on: January 14, 2021, 03:05:02 AM »
ABC Press Release

Sarah is at the center of an emotional firestorm that envelops Matt and the other women as the rose ceremony continues. A steamy group date, featuring Bachelor Nation favorite Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, offers the women a chance to write their own hot love scenes with Matt and read them to him in front of a live audience. Serena P. finds out if her initial feelings for Matt could develop into something more serious. And even though his journey just started, Matts biggest fear comes to pass, leaving him devastated on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, JAN. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The 24 women who will vie for Matts heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.
Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.
Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.
Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.
Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.
Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.
Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.
Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.
Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.
Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.
MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.
Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.
Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2503-1/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #16 on: January 22, 2021, 05:44:16 AM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 3 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-3/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #17 on: January 22, 2021, 05:46:51 AM »
ABC Press Release

Still reeling from Sarahs sudden departure, Matt fights his tendency to put up walls as his journey continues with the 18 remaining women vying for his heart. Emotions in the house continue to run high, leading to a trash-talking face-off between Victoria and Katie, and even former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams cant diffuse the drama as things get physical on two group dates. Chelsea takes the opportunity to get real with Matt about her journey to self-love, and Chris Harrison drops a bombshell that will change the course of the season.

The 18 women who will vie for Matts heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.
Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.
Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.
Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.
Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.
Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.
Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.
MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.
Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2504-1/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #18 on: January 22, 2021, 06:49:23 PM »
Meet the Newest Arrivals on "The Bachelor" 2021 with Matt James

When Week 4 of "The Bachelor" arrives MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, five new women will arrive to try to win the love of Bachelor Matt Jamesmuch to the dismay of the 18 women who already felt like they weren't getting enough time with the eligible man. Will one of these women suddenly have sparks with Matt? And does one of them have a secret that could change the course of the season? Find out MONDAY 8|7c on ABC!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r32E7MLvsMU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r32E7MLvsMU</a>
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #19 on: January 27, 2021, 10:06:53 PM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 4 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-4/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #20 on: January 27, 2021, 10:09:51 PM »
ABC Press Release

With a rose ceremony looming, Matt has a few tough conversations, making it clear to the house that toxic behavior wont fly; but not everyone takes that news to heart and one woman finds herself in an emotional spiral of denial. Later, the group date showcases Matts country roots and reveals who is comfortable getting down and dirty. Two one-on-one dates lead to a shopping spree for one woman and a delicious home-cooked meal for the other on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, FEB. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The 20 women who will vie for Matts heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.
Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Brittany, 23, a model from Chicago, Ill.
Catalina, 29, former Miss Puerto Rico from Caguas, Puerto Rico
Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.
Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.
Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.
Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.
Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minn.
MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Ryan, 26, a dancer and choreographer from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.
Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2505/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:47:17 PM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 5 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-5/
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:50:07 PM »
ABC Press Release

Halfway through Matts journey to find love, time is running out for the remaining women to strengthen their connection with the Bachelor. Emotions run high as rivals come face-to-face, cocktail parties are called off, and a group date gets unexpectedly competitive. Pieper and Matt take a break from the drama with a romantic carnival date complete with a performance by Temecula Road; and later, tensions are briefly lifted when Matts best friend and Bachelor Nation favorite Tyler Cameron stops by. But everything could change when former cast member Heather Martin (season 23) makes a surprise visit to the house, proving that the twists and turns just dont stop coming, on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The 15 women who will vie for Matts heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Brittany, 23, a model from Chicago, Ill.
Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.
Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.
Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minn.
MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Ryan, 26, a dancer and choreographer from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.
Serena P., 23, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2506/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 