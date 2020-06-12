Meet the Newest Arrivals on "The Bachelor" 2021 with Matt James



When Week 4 of "The Bachelor" arrives MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, five new women will arrive to try to win the love of Bachelor Matt Jamesmuch to the dismay of the 18 women who already felt like they weren't getting enough time with the eligible man. Will one of these women suddenly have sparks with Matt? And does one of them have a secret that could change the course of the season? Find out MONDAY 8|7c on ABC!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r32E7MLvsMU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r32E7MLvsMU</a>