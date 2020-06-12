« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelor 25: Matt James  (Read 501 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2070
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« on: June 12, 2020, 08:38:00 AM »
The new Bachelor will be Matt James, the first black man in the history of Bachelor Nation franchise and was just announced on Good Morning America today June 12, 2020.

His season will begin in 2021.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2070
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #1 on: June 12, 2020, 08:39:33 AM »
ABC Press Release

MATT JAMES ANNOUNCED AS THE STAR OF THE 25TH SEASON OF THE BACHELOR

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. Today, Matt announced on Good Morning America that he will take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABCs hit romance reality series, The Bachelor.

While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time. The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the football team. He went on to play professional football, before moving to New York City, where he now resides. His love of food and passion for giving back led to his creation of an organization that is designed to find creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences throughout the city.

Season 25 of The Bachelor is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/press-releases/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24305
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #2 on: June 12, 2020, 08:55:10 AM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24305
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #3 on: June 12, 2020, 09:43:13 AM »
Matt James becomes the first black lead of The Bachelor in franchise history

The 28-year-old was originally cast as a suitor in Clare Crawleys season of The Bachelorette.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LsXi3ftGnJQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LsXi3ftGnJQ</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24305
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #4 on: June 12, 2020, 10:47:05 AM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24305
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #5 on: November 10, 2020, 11:06:13 AM »
SEASON PREMIERE

MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2070
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:05:01 PM »
Your First Look at Matt James! - The Bachelor

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package: strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time on "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY JAN 4 8|7c on ABC!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/832ISthvhws</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 