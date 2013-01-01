Big Brother: All Stars Preview
This summer, Big Brother celebrates 20 years on the air with an All-Stars 22nd edition. For the first time ever, the new season will kick-off with a LIVE 2-hour move-in premiere where the identities of the houseguests will be revealed. But just how was it possible for the reality vet to return in the midst of a global pandemic? Expect the unexpected in this preview. The Live Two-Hour Move-In Premiere Event Airs on CBS and streams on CBS All Access Wednesday, August 5, 9:00-11:00 PM (live ET/delayed PT).
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v0MP3dfL4Lk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v0MP3dfL4Lk</a>