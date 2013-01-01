« previous next »
BB 22 Media and News

redwings8831

Re: BB 22 Media and News
Reply #25 on: Today at 03:28:23 PM
Maanca

Re: BB 22 Media and News
Reply #26 on: Today at 04:11:59 PM
Looks like they're practically recycling the comic superheroes theme from BBCAN8. Wonder if that could be a bad omen on this season somehow.

(That season got 2 or 3 weeks in and then was killed when the Covid shutdowns on non-essential business came into effect)
HavaDrPepper

Re: BB 22 Media and News
Reply #27 on: Today at 06:23:59 PM
The whole house is not decorated in comic/superheroes motif.

Various rooms are paying homage to various things from BB over the years.  One bedroom is all about the "key" the houseguests receive when selected. The bathroom is a tribute to the rubber duck that is there every season.  Another room (the lounge next to the bathroom) is decorated to highlight the "enduring" showmances from the series.  Another bedroom is all about the "camera" since it is an important aspect of the game. Many black and white still photos from previous years are on the walls.

Only one room is the comic/superheroes, a bedroom.
RealityFreakWill

Re: BB 22 Media and News
Reply #28 on: Today at 06:25:46 PM
Big Brother All-Stars House Tour

Your summer addiction BIG BROTHER is back with an All-Stars edition!  Host Julie Chen Moonves has your inside look in this guided tour of the brand-new BB All Star loft. The summer reality hit BIG BROTHER will debut its 22nd season with a two-hour live move-in premiere event, Wednesday, August 5 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DUyZgNNfLiU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DUyZgNNfLiU</a>
Leafsfan

Re: BB 22 Media and News
Reply #29 on: Today at 06:43:01 PM
For those non-Americans: The house tour is also available here; https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/video/?watch=4eap2gri8p
